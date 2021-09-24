Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw to headline XPR AUGUSTA





XPR AUGUSTA to deliver unparalleled entertainment experience for tournament week, April 2-9, 2022 Tickets are on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com AUGUSTA, Georgia., September 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – C4 live, the leader in innovative entertainment lifestyle events, today announces that tickets are officially on sale for XPR AUGUSTA a weeklong event for golf and live music enthusiasts and local residents with daytime festival experiences and a multi-night VIP style concert series. XPR AUGUSTA will be the first in a series of year-long events at the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead Stadium. Renovations are currently underway as part of C4 Live’s $ 1.7 million commitment to renovate and renovate the stadium to accommodate the biggest names in entertainment for live music events and festivals year round. Two of the first acts announced for XPR AUGUSTA include the GRAMMY-winning artist, author and actor, Tim mcgraw, and country music superstar and TV personality, Blake Shelton. Elevated entertainment experiences at the Pavilion XPR AUGUSTA kick-off Saturday April 2, 2022, at the Pavilion, an entertainment destination like no other. Located outside the Lake Olmstead Stadium, admission to the Pavilion is free and offers non-stop entertainment for the whole family. From interactive brand activations and golf-inspired activities to food and drink inspired by celebrity chefs, there’s something for everyone at the Pavilion. The Pavilion will be open every day, from From April 2 to April 5, 2022, of 10 a.m. to midnight, and of April 6 to April 8, 2022, of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nightlife higher than XPR AUGUSTA After the festival, visitors and residents are invited to revel in a nightlife once reserved for the most exclusive nightclubs of Las Vegas. XPR AUGUSTA will launch three nights of incredible concert experiences when Blake Shelton take the stage on Wednesday 6 April To 8 p.m. The celebration continues with the legendary singer-songwriter Tim mcgraw to Thursday April 7, and more musical acts will be announced in the coming weeks. General admission starts from $ 175 per ticket, taxes and fees included. A limited number of branded all-inclusive VIP experiences are also available. The story continues A commitment to the community In addition to its lifestyle entertainment experiences, C4 Live is committed to leaving an indelible mark on the Augusta community. A portion of concert ticket sales will be donated to five non-profit organizations: the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Savannah Riverkeeper, Augusta Boxing Club and Golden Harvest Food Bank. “We are committed to being a valuable community partner in Augusta, and to let people know that live entertainment and music are back and better than ever with the official launch of XPR AUGUSTA,” noted Michael perry, managing partner of C4 Live. “XPR AUGUSTA offers an unparalleled combination of entertainment, lifestyle and VIP experiences, as well as a celebration of this vibrant and culturally rich community. “ Greg Costello, Managing Partner of C4 Live, added, “When you step into our new revitalized venue at Lake Olmstead Stadium, you will feel it. It’s a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, and we are honored to bring such incredible musical talent to the tournament. week and throughout the year as an active member of the Augusta community.” Tickets for XPR AUGUSTA are officially on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com. Visit the website to learn more and be the first to know about upcoming announcements, XPR events, sponsorships and employment opportunities. Tickets are officially on sale for XPR AUGUSTA – a weeklong event for golf and live music enthusiasts and local residents, produced by C4 Live. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blake-shelton-tim-mcgraw-headline-xpr-augusta-301384800.html SOURCE C4 live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/blake-shelton-tim-mcgraw-headline-151900705.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos