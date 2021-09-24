Sidharth Malhotra meets I&B Minister Anurag Thakur at the 1st Himalayam Film Festival during the screening of Shershaah: Bollywood News





Sidharth Malhotra is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Shershaah. The movie that released on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Independence Day weekend this year was well received. In the film, Sidharth tries out the role of Kargil’s war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life in the service of the nation while retaking Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film directed by Vishnu Vardhan also stars Kiara Advani. . Shershaah was also the opening film of the 1st Himalayan Film Festival in Leh, Ladakh. Sidharth Malhotra flew to Ladakh for the film festival where his film was screened. At the ceremony, Sidharth also met with Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur. Inauguration of the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with ‘Shershaah’ today. It was a complete honor to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I & B, Mr. Anurag Thakur. Thank you for receiving us????????@ianuragthakur @MIB_India @vishnu_dir @DharmaMovies @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/jvSzVGdIDv Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 24, 2021 Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama speaking of his preparation for Shershaah, he said: “Well, by far certainlyShershaah, I lived with the script ofShershaahlonger than any other scenario I’ve had in my career. And I think with this time and this interaction with real people attached to the film, whether it’s Vikram Batra’s brother or his parents subconsciously preparing me for this adorable Punjabi Boy who has become this very heroic soldier. So I would say that definitely the preparation took two months sitting with director Vishnu Vardhan, sitting with our screenwriter Sandeep. “ He added: “But, I think for me, spending mostly time and going to Vikram Batra’s place has really changed me emotionally. It kind of gave me a huge responsibility that this lovely very sweet Batra family in Palampur is going. being watching this movie several years later or several months later at that time. I felt I had to do my best to justify their son’s life story. So I think it was the greatest preparation or motivator I needed. “ READ ALSO: Trade Experts Believe Sidharth Malhotra Star Shershaah Would Have Earned More Than Rs. 100 Crore Had It Hit Theaters More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection, Shershaah Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

