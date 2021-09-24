Actor Michael K. Williams has died of drug poisoning, medical examiner says





NEW YORK (AP) Actor Michael K. Williams has died of acute drug poisoning in what the New York medical examiner said on Friday was an accidental death. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on The Wire and an Emmy nominee this year, had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his body when he died on September 6 in Brooklyn. Williams, 54, was found dead by family members in his penthouse. Police said at the time that they suspected a drug overdose. The city’s chief medical examiner’s office said it would not comment further. A message requesting comment was left for the Williams representative. Williams had spoken candidly in interviews in recent years about his struggle with drug addiction, which he said continued after his fame on The Wire “in the early 2000s. I was playing with fire, he told the Newark Star-Ledger in 2012. It was only a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or go to jail or worse, end up dead. Looking back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag. New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an interview shortly after Williams’ death that he spoke with the actor earlier this year about working with the department on community outreach. Williams was working with a New Jersey charity to facilitate the travel of ex-inmates seeking to re-enter society and was working on a documentary on the subject. Another project consisted of directly reaching young people at risk. This Hollywood thing that you see me in, I’m just passing through, Williams told The Associated Press last year. Because I believe that’s where my passion, my goal is meant to be. Omar, a rogue drug dealer thief based on real Baltimore numbers, was hugely popular among fans of The Wire, which aired on HBO from 2002-2008. Williams also starred as Chalky White in HBO Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014 and starred in the 12 Years a Slave and Assassins Creed films. Williams was nominated this year for an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but lost to a The Crown star on Sunday. Williams is remembered in the In Memoriam Ceremonies segment.

