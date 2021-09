‘Aquaman 2’ Presents Randall Park, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, Vincent Regan – The Hollywood Reporter

The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom got a little deeper. Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan have joined the Warner Bros. movie. DC which is now in production with James Wan in the director’s seat. Meanwhile, Randall Park has returned to reprise his role as the first big-budget installment in The Adventures of the Man Who would be King of the Underwater Kingdom of Atlantis. Jason Momoa is back as a half-human, half-Atlantean hero, as are many of the cast from the first film, including Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Amber Heard. as Mera and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. Plot details are kept underwater, but new additions can reveal some scope of the action. Zhao plays a mysterious character named Stingray. It’s unclear if the role is villainous in nature, but this is an original character created for the film. Moore plays longtime DC character Karshon. The character was originally a Green Lantern villain (he first appeared in the 1963s The Green Lantern No. 24) which was originally a shark which, after being struck by radiation, acquired powers of intelligence and telepathy. Regan plays Atlan, the former ruler of Atlantis who sank the city into the sea. The character appeared briefly in the 2018 Aquaman film and was portrayed by Graham McTavish. A common thread in this movie showed Aquaman finding Atlan’s trident. Park returns as Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist who in the comics was obsessed with finding the location of Atlantis. Wan and Peter Safran are producing the film which has a release date of December 16, 2022. Zhao is a Portuguese actress of Chinese descent who made her English debut with Kingdom. She is replaced by KP Talent Management in the UK and McKeon / Myones Entertainment. Moore was one of the stars of FX’s Pose and also appeared in Queen & Slim. They are replaced by CAA, the Calli Company and Del Shaw. British comedian Regan has a varied resume that includes appearances in 300 and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance to televisions The white princess and Before dying. It is replaced by the Independent Talent Group of the United Kingdom.

