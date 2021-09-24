City Council examines 2 offers to operate Rancho Mission Viejo Equestrian Park – Orange County Register

Prepared to open the Rancho Mission Viejo Equestrian Park to non-equestrian uses if necessary, San Juan Capistrano executives found themselves with two companies vying for the long-term operation of the sprawling property, both vowing to focus on maintaining the equestrian center while intensifying events of wider community interest.

Mayor John Taylor praised the offers received as two incredible presentations by two very good people from our community, saying that city leaders have some work ahead of them to decide what vision to take.

Tucked away along the Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano, the 40-acre Equestrian Park boasts an expansive green lawn and other competition rings that have hosted horseback riding and show jumping events for decades, making site a renowned destination for riders.

Importantly, the two would-be operators said in their proposed arguments at a September 21 board meeting that they intend to address water pollution issues, a problem at the center of a lawsuit in 2017 against the city and the current operator of the equestrian park.

A settlement in that lawsuit, which alleged violations of the Clean Water Act, stipulated millions of improvements that should be made to prevent water contamination and runoff into nearby San Juan Creek.

City officials said earlier this year that if adequately addressing the potential for water contamination proves too costly to maintain the property as an equestrian park, they will accept the non-equestrian offers.

Michelle Parker rides Easy Does It in the $ 25,000 Markel Insurance Group Grand Prix at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Club on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer)

Oleana Jacobson takes Monkey for a lesson at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. On Friday, July 16, 2021. City officials are accepting proposals from potential operators of the 40-acre park, including non-equestrian uses. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Groomer Miguel Ramirez works with a horse at Rancho Mission Viejo Equestrian Park in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. On Friday, July 16, 2021. City officials are accepting proposals from potential operators of the 40-acre park, including non-equestrian uses . (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Groomers prepare horses for riding at Rancho Mission Viejo Equestrian Park in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., Friday, July 16, 2021. City officials are accepting proposals from potential operators of the 40-acre park, including non-uses equestrian. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Hillary Ridland takes her horse on a jump at Rancho Mission Viejo Equestrian Park in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. On Friday, July 16, 2021. City officials accept proposals from potential operators of the 40-acre park, including non-equestrian uses . (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Large orange plastic barriers seen in this March 2020 archive photo block the entrance to a San Juan Creek level crossing, which connects San Juan Capistranos Reata Park to Rancho Mission Viejo Equestrian Park for pedestrian traffic. It must be removed. The city is looking for an operator for the equestrian park property who would help complete the improvements required to prevent runoff into the nearby creek, including non-equestrian uses. (File photo by Jeff Antenore, contributing photographer)

About a hundred vehicles gather in the dirt parking lot of the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Club on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 for a pop-up drive in movie, featuring the Lego film, organized by the city of San Juan Capistrano. (Photo by Jeff Antenore, collaborating photographer)

Dan Almquist, president of San Juan Capistrano-based Frontier Real Estate Investments, told city council his plan would add more equestrian events to the program, both English and Western, and expand accessibility to horses for many. community members through events for local trainers and riders, trail rides, courses and allowing visitors to come and ride for fun.

His proposal calls for keeping all existing equestrian facilities in addition to a riding arena, which would be relocated, and replacing it with permanent stables that can accommodate around 125 to 150 horses.

Almquist said he hired a water quality specialist to oversee a plan that would address the property’s environmental concerns related to housing livestock. Part of the strategy would be to keep the equestrian park operations below the threshold to be considered a small animal feeding operation, reducing regulatory requirements and therefore the associated stormwater capture, Almquist told city council. Its current designation as a large concentrated animal feed operation, or CAFO, requires significant regulation, he said.

This would be accomplished by hosting daily events that don’t require horses to stay overnight, Almquist said.

The events currently taking place there are multi-day events, where the horses are housed and fed, he said. By bringing in horses for the day and then taking them out of our premises, we can really do an unlimited number of English events, Western events. Less than 150 horses will be on site, full time.

His proposal includes the creation of a community center on three acres of the property, which would include several buildings that can accommodate special events and a community campfire, amphitheater and dog park.

On a reconfigured lawn, sports competitions, concerts and other entertainment could take place, Almquist said.

In a presentation by Robert Ridland, whose Ridland Group has managed the equestrian park for decades, he vowed to change operations with a plan that was by no means the same, vowing to add more equestrian events as well. English and Westerners and various community activities.

Partnering with an entertainment company, the group offered to incorporate new events such as vintage car shows, Easter egg hunts, dodge ball tournaments, horseshoe tournaments and more.

But the focus on riders would remain an anchor, Ridland told the council, noting the equestrian park proposal to maintain its show circuit while providing riding opportunities for all skill levels.

He noted that his company had made an offer to host next year’s Nations Cup in San Juan Capistrano, which would attract runners from around the world. It would be the first time the event has been held on the West Coast, he said.

Addressing the necessary land improvements set out in the lawsuit settlement, Ridland said his group had already secured funding to complete the work and planned to partner with water quality experts to implement the requirements.

Further afield, Ridland also proposed to build a commercial catering kitchen or restaurant in the park, as well as a visitor center and an equestrian museum.

But keeping the open space clear by using only temporary structures and fencing on the green is one of our top priorities, he said.

City Councilor Derek Reeve told bidders he had questions left after their presentation, saying he hoped to get specific details on the number and type of activities or events the city can expect. see on the property.

This is not the end, it really is the beginning of the process for us and for all residents, said Reeve. And the more information you provide, the more useful it will be for us to make a better decision.

But before city leaders can choose an operator, they must first allow the state’s surplus land law process to unfold.

Prior to leasing the property, the land had to be made available for potential affordable housing development under the law. The city has received no interest, according to a staff report, and is now awaiting approval from the Ministry of Housing and Community Development to proceed.