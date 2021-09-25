Entertainment
10 Savage Mic Drop Moments Bollywood Celebrities Have Served Us In Interviews
The most entertaining moments during celebrity interviews are when someone has a wild response to a question or to another person being interviewed and that leaves the audience in absolute silence, wondering if they really said what they were talking about. he said.
So here are a few of those same moments from the Bollywood interviews that were absolute mic drop moments. We will take a look.
1. When Katrina Kaif silenced Ranbir Kapoor for complaining about a man while she was speaking.
She specifically pointed out that he wouldn’t let her finish her sentences.
You realize you mean my character when I’m sitting here.
– Katrina Kaif
2. When Siddhant Chaturvedi gave Ananya Pandey a savage response on Rajeev Masand’s talk show.
The actor had said his father had never been on shows like Koffee with Karan and worked in Dharma films, which almost gave the impression that she was neglecting her privilege.
Jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahaan inka fight shuru hota hai.
– Siddhant Chaturvedi
3. And then when Rajkummar Rao called Sonam Kapoor for his deaf and privileged statement about getting opportunities through his father’s connections.
I’m sorry to interrupt … But you had options. When you’re an outsider, you don’t know where to go.
– Rajkummar Rao
4. Seems like most of the celebrities who gave the best silent-inducing answers called privilege.
Because in another interview with Rajeev Masand, Jim Sarbh pointed out that newcomers can’t even imagine auditioning for the lead role. While star children can easily start their careers with leading roles.
You automatically get a bigger card than us. It’s like we’re in a different room trying to make our presence felt. It’s not exactly a level playing field.
– Siddhant Chaturvedi
5. When Vidya Balan silenced a journalist for shaming his body. In fact, she didn’t even answer the question, forgetting to shut it up.
The reporter asked her if she was going to lose weight or stick to films that focused on women. Which implies that the two do not have a meeting point, which is not true.
What is the relationship between women and weight loss? No, I am very satisfied with the kind of roles I occupy. It would be great if you could change your mind.
– Vidya Balan
6. When Parineeti Chopra met a journalist who clearly did not understand the meaning of consent and libido.
But of course Parineeti Chopra dropped a few words of wisdom.
… I think if there is sex or a kiss or a hug, there are two people there, not just the girl.
– Parineeti Chopra
7. I’m sure we all remember that glorious moment when Priyanka Chopra silenced a question thoroughly.
Physiologically, men and women are different. There is no debate about it. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we are talking about cerebral opportunity. We’re not saying we want to be able to be like a 200 pound man and beat somebody else’s shit. We say you give the opportunity to get the job, to be the CEO and not to ask questions when you drive at 50 and have three kids, how you are doing, don’t question me at all. That is what I am saying. I can be a CEO and a mother.
– Priyanka Chopra
8. When Aishwarya Rai made David Letterman think.
He tried to understand how Indians still live with their parents as adults. And, of course, Aishwarya didn’t have it.
Because it is also common in India that we do not have to make an appointment with our parents to meet for dinner.
-Aishwarya Rai
9. Then there was this savage response from Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan.
Karan Johar asked Aamir, “One thing you don’t like about the industry but have to pretend you like it? This is what Aamir Khan said.
Your show.
– Aamir Khan
10. Then when Rajkummar Rao spoke of absolute facts.
In a conversation between them, Sonam Kapoor said that actors need to promote their films so that they don’t have to beg for good reviews. And Rajkummar Rao came back with that.
Or we could make a good movie.
– Rajkummar Rao
And that’s how you communicate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/bollywood-celeb-mic-drop-interview-moments/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]