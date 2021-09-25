10 Savage Mic Drop Moments Bollywood Celebrities Have Served Us In Interviews

The most entertaining moments during celebrity interviews are when someone has a wild response to a question or to another person being interviewed and that leaves the audience in absolute silence, wondering if they really said what they were talking about. he said.

So here are a few of those same moments from the Bollywood interviews that were absolute mic drop moments. We will take a look.

1. When Katrina Kaif silenced Ranbir Kapoor for complaining about a man while she was speaking.

She specifically pointed out that he wouldn’t let her finish her sentences.

You realize you mean my character when I’m sitting here.

– Katrina Kaif

2. When Siddhant Chaturvedi gave Ananya Pandey a savage response on Rajeev Masand’s talk show.

The actor had said his father had never been on shows like Koffee with Karan and worked in Dharma films, which almost gave the impression that she was neglecting her privilege.

Jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahaan inka fight shuru hota hai.

– Siddhant Chaturvedi

3. And then when Rajkummar Rao called Sonam Kapoor for his deaf and privileged statement about getting opportunities through his father’s connections.

I’m sorry to interrupt … But you had options. When you’re an outsider, you don’t know where to go.

– Rajkummar Rao

4. Seems like most of the celebrities who gave the best silent-inducing answers called privilege.

Because in another interview with Rajeev Masand, Jim Sarbh pointed out that newcomers can’t even imagine auditioning for the lead role. While star children can easily start their careers with leading roles.

You automatically get a bigger card than us. It’s like we’re in a different room trying to make our presence felt. It’s not exactly a level playing field.

– Siddhant Chaturvedi

5. When Vidya Balan silenced a journalist for shaming his body. In fact, she didn’t even answer the question, forgetting to shut it up.

The reporter asked her if she was going to lose weight or stick to films that focused on women. Which implies that the two do not have a meeting point, which is not true.

What is the relationship between women and weight loss? No, I am very satisfied with the kind of roles I occupy. It would be great if you could change your mind.

– Vidya Balan

6. When Parineeti Chopra met a journalist who clearly did not understand the meaning of consent and libido.

But of course Parineeti Chopra dropped a few words of wisdom.

… I think if there is sex or a kiss or a hug, there are two people there, not just the girl.

– Parineeti Chopra

7. I’m sure we all remember that glorious moment when Priyanka Chopra silenced a question thoroughly.

Physiologically, men and women are different. There is no debate about it. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we are talking about cerebral opportunity. We’re not saying we want to be able to be like a 200 pound man and beat somebody else’s shit. We say you give the opportunity to get the job, to be the CEO and not to ask questions when you drive at 50 and have three kids, how you are doing, don’t question me at all. That is what I am saying. I can be a CEO and a mother.

– Priyanka Chopra

8. When Aishwarya Rai made David Letterman think.

He tried to understand how Indians still live with their parents as adults. And, of course, Aishwarya didn’t have it.

Because it is also common in India that we do not have to make an appointment with our parents to meet for dinner.

-Aishwarya Rai

9. Then there was this savage response from Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan.

Karan Johar asked Aamir, “One thing you don’t like about the industry but have to pretend you like it? This is what Aamir Khan said.

Your show.

– Aamir Khan

10. Then when Rajkummar Rao spoke of absolute facts.

In a conversation between them, Sonam Kapoor said that actors need to promote their films so that they don’t have to beg for good reviews. And Rajkummar Rao came back with that.

Or we could make a good movie.

– Rajkummar Rao

And that’s how you communicate.