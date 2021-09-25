HEATHERS of the Actor’s Express and Oglethorpe University Theater – Encore Atlanta





As the Heather would say, “It will be very.” Actors Express continues its 34e season with the hit musical Off-Broadway heather by Kevin Murphy and Laurence OKeefe from the cult 1989 film starring Winona Ryder. Presented in collaboration with Oglethorpe University Theater, the show runs from September 29 to October 17, 2021 at the Conant Performing Arts Center in Oglethorpe (4484 Peachtree Road). Take a look at a promo photo and trailer for the show below! Actor’s Express says … It means a lot to Actors Express to collaborate with our friends at Oglethorpe University. I believe that a special energy can spring up when you bring together artists from different stages of experience in a collaborative process. We not only believe that OU students can learn a lot from their professional colleagues, but that students will offer their own unique ideas in return. Freddie ashley (Artistic Director, Actors Express) Oglethorpe University says … Oglethorpe has a long tradition of partnering with the best professional theaters in Atlanta, beginning with the founding of Georgia Shakespeare on our campus many years ago. With Georgia Shakespeare, we have partnered in recent years with the Alliance Theater, the Horizon Theater and the Georgia Ensemble Theater. All of these partnerships allowed students to work alongside professionals in different capacities, but they were not co-productions. What’s exciting about partnering with Actors Express is that it’s a true co-production featuring a lot of Oglethorpe students in the cast as well as our faculty and theater staff. playing key roles in the design and production team. This type of collaboration is truly unique and provides our students with a professional and high impact educational opportunity. –Matt Huff (Theater Director, Oglethorpe University) On heather A social outcast, Veronica has found her place in the most powerful and feared clique of Westerburg High the Heathers. But when she falls in love with JD, a dangerous and sexy transfer student, she soon finds out that her anguished teenage bull has a body count. So grab your Slurpee and Corn Nuts, pull out your best darling, and settle in for a wild ride. About these tickets … Shows Heathers: The Musical are from Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $ 20 and can be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

