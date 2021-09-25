Athol Daily News – New Youth Programs at Beals Memorial Library





WINCHENDON If you’re looking to keep your kids or teens busy after school, head to the Beals Memorial Library. Starting in October, the library will host several new weekday programs or programs. Starting Monday, October 4, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., the library invites teens in grades 6 to 12 to join the Beals Teen Advisory Board, or B-TAB. B-TAB members will be able to help the library brainstorm ideas for future teen programs, suggest books to order for the collection, and more. If that is not enough, attendance counts as hours of community service. All future meetings will take place on the first Monday of each month. Wednesday, October 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., will be the first meeting of the Beals Fandom, Anime and Manga Club, or FAM Club. This group is for teens in grades 6 to 12. Teens can make friends with common interests and enjoy fun chats and activities focused on pop culture, entertainment, and all things geeky. The next meetings will be held on Wednesdays alternately. For the younger ones, the old Lego Club of the library will be back under a new name, the Fun & Games Club, from Monday, October 18, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to the Lego building, children who frequent the club can play games, do puzzles, enjoy coloring sheets and other fun activities in the library auditorium. This program is open to children aged 4 to 8. Finally, the library is looking for donations of board games and card games suitable for ages 8 and up for their future game club, The Middles Game Group, for kids ages 8 to 12, which they hope to start. this winter. They are also looking for teen-friendly games for the enjoyment of Beals FAM Club members. All donations must be in good condition and include all of their parts. The Beals Memorial Library is located at 50 Pleasant Street in Winchendon. For more information, call the library at 978-297-0300 or visit the library’s website at bealslibrary.org.

