Wire actor Michael K. Williams died of a mixture of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to coroner | Entertainment





NEW YORK Actor Michael K. Williams has died of a deadly combination of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the city’s medical examiner said on Friday, revealing the cause of death of beloved Brooklynite. The Flatbush native, who has publicly struggled with addiction, was found dead on September 6 in his Williamsburg penthouse. The medical examiner said Williams’ death was accidental. Authorities suspected Williams of having died of a drug overdose when police found a glass envelope containing drugs inside his apartment, sources said. Over the years, Williams, 54, had spoken openly about his substance abuse issues, both before entering show business and during his stint on HBO’s breakthrough hit Baltimore series, The Wire. . I was playing with fire, Williams told the Newark Star-Ledger in 2012, describing how he branded drugs in the city’s most dangerous areas. It was only a matter of time before I got caught and my business covered a tabloid or went to jail or worse, ended up dying. Looking back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag. Williams was best known for his portrayal of Omar, the heist specialist who stole from drug dealers. Fans of the actor were hoping he would win a posthumous Emmy after his nomination for his work on Lovecraft Country. Tobias Menzies, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actor award in a Drama Series award, was not at the awards ceremony on Sunday night but dedicated his statue to Williams in a tweet he took posted after his victory. Congratulations to all of my brilliant fellow candidates, wrote Menzies. But I want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great on-screen performances he will be sorely missed. 2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

