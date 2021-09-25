Geffen Playhouse presents the opening of “The Enigmatist” by David Kwong – The Hollywood Reporter





David Kwong’s Thursday opening start time The enigmatic was listed as 8 p.m., but he wasn’t the first face to appear on stage at that time. In a surprise screening, Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman made his way through the lights of a carefully curated set inside the venue’s Audrey Skirball Kenis theater to deliver a special message. In doing so, he said it was atypical for someone in their role to address the audience before a performance, but “it’s not a normal night.” It was a special event as the Geffen for the first time hosted an in-person audience for an opening night celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shakman, newly nominated for an Emmy for his work as a director on WandaVision and a new concert at the helm Star Trek, wanted to offer an official and warm welcome accompanied by a real message of gratitude to the large crowd of donors, supporters, the press and enthusiastic guests. “You are all so important to the community of Geffen,” he said, pointing to sponsors, alumni, board members and community partners. “Thanks for keeping the Geffen running. I’m really proud to be back doing what we love to do here. Shakman then passed the microphone to Venue Director Mel Yonzon, who also expressed his excitement at seeing everyone in their seats (“It’s so fun!”) While taking a moment to reiterate the comments. The night’s stringent COVID-19 protocols that made such an event possible. These included proof of vaccination, required mask overnight, proof of a negative PCR test to attend the show’s afterparty and designated beverage stations. All seemed tidy and efficient, with a handful of guests lining up early at the check-in counter to begin with four pre-show puzzles – two outside and two in the lobby – which served as the start of the show. breathtaking spectacle. Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman, performer David Kwong, Geffen Playhouse Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr. catch up on opening night.

Courtesy of John Salangsang Then came the hour of the show. Kwong, dressed in a gray suit and tie, quietly entered through Gate A to kick off his immersive 90-minute show, which features puzzles, cryptology, magic, card tricks, and participation public. The famous magician showed off the skills he used to strengthen a series of The enigmatic in New York in 2019. Also on display: Kwong’s mastery of storytelling and crossword puzzles, the latter of which he uses as a crossword builder for The New York Times. Buzz is already loud for Kwong’s West Coast debut for the show as The enigmatic has already been extended, with performances continuing through November 14. A rather enthusiastic and vocal guest was so impressed with what she saw on Thursday night that she didn’t wait for the encore to share a reaction. After one of Kwong’s jaw-dropping demonstrations, the guest jumped out of their seat for a solo standing ovation. The full audience followed about 20 minutes later when the show officially ended. See the images of The enigmatic below. A view of David Kwong performing his show The enigmatic.

Courtesy of Jeff Lorch. A view of David Kwong performing his show The enigmatic.

Courtesy of Jeff Lorch

