Health Arts Group Holds First Macomb County Wellness Fair – Macomb Daily





As the entertainment capital of Macomb County, Mount Clemens hosts several festivals to celebrate food and music. Maybe it’s time for an event to take care of our minds and bodies. That’s the idea behind a new free outdoor event called the Natural Health and Wellness Show, scheduled for Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. It’s the first of its kind in Mount Clemens, according to Jennifer Gale, a classical naturopath and holistic practitioner. “No event has ever been hosted in Macomb County like this with a mix of natural practitioners and modalities,” Gale said in a press release. A group of natural health practitioners – including homeopaths, chiropractors, massage therapists, energy workers, and sound therapists – have formed the Eastside Natural Health Collective. The objective of the Collective is to promote and promote natural health styles. According to Gale’s website, naturopaths are people trained in forms of healing that work with the energy inherent in the body and its ability to restore its natural energy. The naturopathic approach to health requires looking for the root cause of a health problem rather than just masking the symptoms. A resident of Mount Clemens, Gale organized the Collective and helped coordinate the fair. She is also a member of the Downtown Development Authority. “So it seemed very appropriate to have an event to promote the city as well as to promote natural health. Mount Clemens has a long history with natural health, whether it is with the history of public baths or with the osteopathic tradition through (the former) Mount Clemens General (Hospital), ”she said in the statement. . The fair will be located on the Urban Naturopath campus at 99 S. Main Street and adjacent to Grace Episcopal Church. There will be an outdoor food court on Main Street offering healthy food and live entertainment in a tent area behind campus. People can speak with practitioners, learn about modalities, get samples and freebies, and view a collection of natural health practitioners. Special time will be set aside from noon to 4 p.m. for seniors to meet their health needs. For more information on the Eastside Natural Health Collective, visit urbannaturopath.com/eastside-natural-health-collective/

