‘Freaks and Geeks’ actor says COVID-19 left him crippled

In mid-August, former Freaks and Geeks actor Jerry Messing felt like he had a cold and wondered if it was COVID-19. He had received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and was awaiting the second. One day he felt so bad that he asked his parents to take him to the hospital. As he was leaving, he collapsed and spent the next 21 days unconscious in the intensive care unit and now has paralysis in his right arm and both legs. He shared his story to encourage others to get vaccinated.

It is indeed important to be safe, vaccinated. And even if you’re vaccinated, that doesn’t stop you from catching it, the 35-year-old who lives in Tampa, Florida said TODAY. But the vaccine can prevent you from going to the hospital.

“Scary as hell”

In mid-August, Messing began to experience what appeared to be cold symptoms when he coughed for a few days. His father, Jim Messing, tested Messings ‘oxygen levels, which were low, and Messings’ heart rate began to increase. When he asked to go to the hospital, he walked out into the hallway before collapsing.

He was absolutely so weak, said Patti Stiles, Messings’ mom, TODAY. We had to call the paramedics to take him to the hospital.

Jerry Messing was in intensive care for 21 days with COVID-19. He hopes people will get vaccinated after hearing about his experience. Courtesy of Jerry Messing

Upon arrival, he was admitted to intensive care where doctors intubated him and put him on a ventilator. For the next 21 days, he was unconscious. He suffered from pneumonia and MRSA and on a few occasions his family feared he would survive.

I just thought for a moment that we were going to lose him. There were a few close calls, Stiles says. That was just all, please God he has so much to give to the world.

While Stiles and Jim Messing both tested positive for COVID-19, they had received both doses of an mRNA vaccine. Jim Messing had bronchitis before he tested positive for COVID-19, so they don’t know if he was showing symptoms. But Stiles felt exhausted, had lost his sense of smell, and was spending a lot of time in bed. Each day, Stiles called twice to speak to Messing in intensive care even though he was unconscious. She asked the nurses to play some music to keep him encouraged.

I said, can he hear? and she goes, oh yeah, he answers. But he can’t speak, Stiles reminded himself. I said, Jerry, you have to hang on. Do not abandon. And she told me he nodded.

After three weeks, Messing was weaned from the ventilator and woke up. But he noticed that he couldn’t move his right arm or his legs.

It was pretty scary, Messing said. It’s difficult. I will not lie. I’m not used to not being able to do anything for myself. I’m not used to lying in my bed all day.

Messing is in a rehabilitation center where he is undergoing various therapies. He has already noticed a slight improvement in the paralysis, which doctors say is linked to COVID.

I can now move my legs a bit. I can’t lift them or anything, but I can slide them around a bit, Messing explained. My right arm, I can kind of lift it.

Doctors believe that Messing will be able to regain some function, but they do not know how long it could take. He can also squeeze a ball with his right hand.

Physically he’s doing so much better, says Stiles. His right arm was helping him exercise with that hand. It will take a while for him to get really better.

Before contracting COVID-19, Messing lost 103 pounds and hoped to lose more. In the intensive care unit, he lost 87 pounds, but part of his muscle mass is due to his inability to move. He hopes that once he is well, he can focus on his lifestyle again and lose more weight.

I have done a lot of work and have lost weight and when I get back on my feet, once I get out of the hospital, it will continue, he said.

Messing said the medics thought the one hit saved me, and Stiles said the meds told him the same.

They said probably the reason Jerry didn’t die was because he got that first hit, Stiles said. They thought it probably helped a lot.

The family is grateful to Messing for being successful.

I’m so grateful he got out of the intensive care unit and is no longer on a ventilator, Stiles says. He says he’s so grateful that he wasn’t dead. It gives you a whole new outlook on life.

Messing said he would like to play again after his recovery.

I haven’t acted in years, although I plan to somehow get back into the industry once I’m healthy enough, he said.

They hope anyone who is still hesitant to get the shot will get the shot after hearing about Messing.

It’s really important for people who are able to get vaccinated. There’s nothing to worry about, Stiles said. You don’t want to be in an intensive care unit with a ventilator. You got a big old tube down your throat and you breathe for yourself and it’s just scary as hell.