Center for Entertainment and Civic Health Presents: “Hollywood and Storytelling in a Divided America” | New

ANGELS, September 24, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – The Center for Entertainment & Civic Health, a new Angelsorganization based on a mission of national depolarization through storytelling and entertainment, announced today that the veteran producer Abigail disney (“The Armor of Light”, “Independent Lens”), writer and executive producer of “The Connors” Dave caplan, “Cheers” alum Rob long, writer Dean Batali (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “That 70s Show”), as well as Korie and Willie Robertson (“Duck Dynasty”, “At Home With the Robertsons”) and many more will join the panel lineup for the Center for Entertainment & Civic Health virtual launch event: “Hollywood and storytelling in a divided America. “ This unprecedented convocation brings together Hollywood stakeholders from across the partisan spectrum under one virtual roof to explore the untapped potential of entertainment to help mend a deeply divided America. The event takes place Saturday, October 16, 2021, of 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST/1:00 pm EST to 4:00 pm EST and is presented by the Center for Entertainment & Civic Health (CFECH). With the support of the non-partisan donor Civic Health Project and others, this new center will focus on harnessing the power of storytelling and entertainment to bridge America’s partisan divisions and empower storytellers to fulfill their role. unique in reducing toxic polarization. Eighty-seven percent of Americans believe that political polarization poses a threat to our country, and fifty-nine percent believe that entertainment media can help transform partisan conflicts and bridge American divisions. “Our country is at a critical juncture, and entertainment can play an important role in helping to bridge the gap between left and right in America. The Center for Entertainment & Civic Health is a new center of gravity for Hollywood to explore the impact of entertainment on polarization and its potential to foster civic health and pluralistic norms, ”said Dave caplan, showrunner for the hit ABC show “The Conners”. This event marks a first for Hollywood by bringing together leading content creators, entertainment executives, social scientists and nonprofit practitioners for a candid, multistakeholder exploration of the question: “Can popular entertainment help save a fractured America?” ? “ Through a mix of interactive panels, fireside chats and ‘shots’, attendees will find inspiration and ideas on how to strengthen a breaking nation. All participants are encouraged to join the discussion and learn about narrative depolarization strategies and successful case studies of some of the that of hollywood most recognizable names on television and in movies. This event is free, online and open to the public. Registration is live and interested participants can book a virtual seat at the following link: https://bit.ly/cfechcon Media contact Phil viardo, Viardo Artists for SIE Society, +1 3105602276, [email protected] SOURCE Center for Entertainment and Civic Health

