Sometimes silence is a statement: Sarah Jessica Parker pays homage to “Sex and the City” Costar Willie Garson





Two days after saying she was not yet ready to mourn the death of Willie Garson, Sarah Jessica Parker posted a touching tribute to his Instagram account in memory of his friend on screen and in real life. It was unbearable, Parker wrote of the loss of Garson, who died on Tuesday. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of gravity. Anguish. The extent of the loss of a friendship of more than 30 years. Parker went on to describe their friendship as one that allowed secrets, adventures, a shared professional family, the truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, mutual dedication to parenthood. and all the sorrows and joy that come with, triumph, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (especially the Carries apartment) and laughing late into the night as Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ. As part of the tribute, Parker shared several photos of herself and Garson together both on and off screen. Garson, who was first introduced as Carrie Bradshaws Stanford Blatch’s best friend and confidant in the series pilot, has appeared regularly throughout Sex and the citys ran from 1998 to 2004 and also appeared in both feature films. Prior to his death, Garson was seen filming scenes from the upcoming spinoff series, And just like that … Parker wrote: I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will reread every text of your last days and write down our last appeals. Your absence a crater that I will fill with the blessing of these memories and of all those who are still in recesses yet to surface. My love and my deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light in Willie’s life and his greatest achievement has been to be your daddy. These were his last words to me. Great bracelets all around. Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. TEAR. X, SJ. Parkers’ position joins the ranks of others SATC tributes from cast members to Garson, including those of Christophe North, Cynthia nixon, and Mario cantone, who played Garsons’ onscreen partner Anthony Marentino. More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

