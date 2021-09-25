“No boyfriend talk, no tan”: Bipasha Basu overturns unspoken Bollywood rules

We frequently hear celebrities discuss their experiences in industries they did not consider appropriate but in which they were forced to work regardless. Bipasha Basu recently spoke out against several unspoken Bollywood rules.

On the sets of her first movie “Ajnabee”, starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress remembers sipping iced tea from a glass and being told to drink it from a cup. Her hairdresser told her that people think she drinks whiskey, according to her. The actress also revealed that she was asked to always carry an umbrella and not to tan as she was already tanned.

The actress recounted a previous case in which she claimed that her then-boyfriend would join her on set. However, she was immediately told not to discuss her partner on the spot as it is a very personal matter.

Recently, Dino Morea opened up about his equation with his ex-girlfriend Bipasha. He revealed that his equation with the “Jism” star is still the same and that they are “very friendly” and talk to each other every now and then.

To Strangers, she was last seen in the 2015 movie “Alone” with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover.

Abbas-Mustan directed and Vijay Galani produced Ajnabee, a 2001 Indian Hindi mystery thriller. Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil, Narendra Bedi and Sharat Saxena play supporting roles alongside Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu. The film is an adaptation of Alan J. Pakula’s 1992 American thriller Consenting Adults. It was Akshay Kumar’s second film with Abbas-Mustan after Khiladi, and Bobby Deol’s second film with Abbas-Mustan after Soldier. It garnered mixed to unfavorable reviews from critics on its initial release, but it was a semi-success at the box office.