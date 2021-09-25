Entertainment
Haunted House actor accidentally stabs boy with knife at Ohio Fairgrounds
BEREA, Ohio Blood, knives, and creepy monsters are fake in haunted houses, but the spooky fun has become all too real for a family in Brook Park after one of the actors got a little too interested in the character of a haunted house in Berea, Ohio, last weekend.
Officers from Berea were called to the Hell’s 7-Story haunted house at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds around 8:15 p.m. Saturday over a call from a stabbed man in the foot, the report said.
Officers spoke with staff and learned that an 11-year-old boy accompanied by a family friend had suffered a cut on his left big toe.
Witnesses told officers one of the outside actors roaming the haunted house used a large bowie knife as a prop to scare people away.
They said the 22-year-old actor, identified as Christopher Pogozelski, scratched the knife on the ground in front of them and then began stabbing the ground at the boy’s feet when he went through his Croc-style shoe to cut his left foot.
Karen Bednarski told WEWS the 11-year-old boy is her son, Frank.
She said he went to Hell’s 7 Story haunted house last Saturday with his sister and family friends in the hopes of having a good time and spooky.
But she says things just got scary when they met one of the actors outside.
He approached my son, and he was holding the knife, and his intentions were to scare him, but my son answered him by saying: This is wrong. I’m not afraid, said Bednarski.
It was at this point that Bednarski said that Pogozelski started stabbing the ground with a large Bowie knife, but then got too close and stabbed the knife through Frank’s Croc sandal, slicing the side. of his big toe.
Bednarski said one of the adults with Frank called her, then she called the police.
I am very upset, said Bednarski.
But she wasn’t just upset by the cut on Frank’s toe. That’s how she said the staff responded afterwards.
They kept saying that accidents happen, accidents happen, Bednarski said.
The report says that staff at the haunted house applied first aid to the toe, which was bleeding slightly. Bednarski says staff initially refused first aid.
“They told me they weren’t certified to administer first aid,” Bednarski said.
Officers confiscated the knife from the actor, who told police he had brought it from his home and used it instead of the knives provided.
He admitted to officers that using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident, the report says. The knife was confiscated and taken as property in the incident.
Bednarski doesn’t think it was an accident, but Rodney Geffert, the president of Night Scream Entertainment, owner of 7 Floors of Hell, has said it is.
I guess he got a little too close. It was a complete accident and pushed the boys’ toe out, Geffert said.
Geffert said Pogozelski is a popular actor in other haunted houses in the area and started freelance work at 7 Floors of Hell last year.
He said his actors are not allowed to touch clients and can only use rubber props provided by the company, but Pogozelski returned to his car that night and grabbed the bowie knife that night at their knowledge.
The police took the knife, and I told them very clearly, you don’t go in your vehicle and take out something like that. We just don’t do that, Geffert said.
The group continued through the haunted houses that night, but Bednarski and Geffert have different accounts as to why.
Geffert said Bednarski requested a ticket and seemed excited to enter the haunted houses.
Yet she denied this and said they were offered to her because she did not want to leave her son, who did not want to go to the hospital for further medical treatment and wanted to continue at night.
I didn’t want to do a scene, of course. I wanted to go about it in the right way, said Bednarski.
Officers were told that Pogozelski’s mother had requested the return of the knife, but they sent a dispatch telling her the blade would be on police property if needed for a criminal case and would be made public. at a later date.
Police then contacted Bednarski, who decided they wanted to press charges. The police advised him to come to the station to sign the charge of negligent assault. A summons was sent to Pogozelski.
The most important thing for me is, you know, that I don’t understand the mental state of this man, said Bednarski. There must be something wrong with him, and he shouldn’t be working in an establishment like this. That’s what annoys me, ”Bednarski said.
Lt. Tom Walker of the Berea Police Department confirmed to WEWS that Pogozelski had been charged.
I can’t explain why he brought the real knife, ”Walker said. “He should have used a fake prop or a rubber knife. Obviously a bad decision on his part to bring a real knife to the fun fair. And he was criminally charged with negligent assault as a result of that decision. “
Geffert said he would have to decide if he would keep him employed at 7 Floors of Hell.
Ian Cross and Jade Jarvis of WEWS first reported this story.
