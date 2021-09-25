Nobu expands partnership with Caesars, adds new restaurants and hotels – The Hollywood Reporter

Does a city need three Nobus? If we are talking about Las Vegas, the answer is yes. It will be the second place in the world to have a Nobu trifecta, behind London.

The Nobu Restaurant and Lounge in Paris Las Vegas will open in early 2022, joining the Nobu Restaurant and Lounge and the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, said Gary Selesner, president of Caesars Development. Hollywood journalist. The original Nobu restaurant in Las Vegas at Virgin Hotels is not part of the Caesars partnership.

“We believe there is room for a third Nobu restaurant in Paris. It will be more intimate than the other two, ”explains Gary Selesner, the former president of Caesars Las Vegas who is now in charge of the development and international marketing of Caesars Entertainment. “Paris has more than 2,900 rooms and is connected to Bally’s, which adds an additional 2,800 rooms. And then beyond that there’s an additional 40,000 rooms, if you look across the Strip, from Bellagio to New York, New York, then across to the MGM Grand and our eight. other properties.

Additionally, the first Nobu Hotel, which opened at Caesars Palace in 2013 and is adjacent to the Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, will undergo a complete renovation that will be completed by the end of 2021.

Beyond Las Vegas, Caesars will bring Nobu restaurants and hotels to Harrah’s New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City, an extension of the partnership between Caesars Entertainment and Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.

“Our first Nobu Hotel [broke the mold and did something that] had never been done before by placing a boutique experience in one of the Strip’s most iconic resorts. We have now expanded the collection worldwide and have a strong pipeline of developing destinations. We are excited to take this next step in our growing partnership with Caesars, ”Matsuhisa, De Niro and Teper said in a statement.

Rendering of the main dining room of the Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, planned for Paris Las Vegas.

Nobu Hospitality

The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant will also open next summer at Caesars Atlantic City. In 2024, the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant is slated to debut at the all-new Caesars New Orleans, following a multi-million dollar renovation of Harrah’s New Orleans. All locations will be designed by Rockwell Group.

“When you set up a Nobu restaurant at a property like Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah’s New Orleans, you’re not just setting up a food attraction, but a new form of entertainment. It’s as much a restaurant as it is a way of life, ”says Selesner. “Nobu restaurants are among the most popular restaurants in the world and they have such a loyal following. What we saw at the Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace, and what we think will happen in Atlantic City and New Orleans, is that the hotel becomes a haven of peace amidst a very lively for those who want to take a break from all the action and entertainment and step into another world: Japanese style, design, simplicity and peace.

Rendering of the Nobu bar-lounge announced for opening in New Orleans.

Nobu Hospitality

He notes that there is no Nobu in Philadelphia, nor in central or northern New Jersey, nor in Baltimore and Washington, nor in Atlanta.

“As we look to invest in these two important markets of Atlantic City and New Orleans and reinvest more in Las Vegas, we couldn’t think of a more successful concept or better partners than Nobu Hospitality,” Selesner says.

Currently, there are more than 40 Nobu restaurants and 13 hotels around the world.

In July 2020, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was acquired by Eldorado Resorts for $ 17.3 billion, which later changed its own name to Caesars Entertainment. It operates more than 50 properties across the country.