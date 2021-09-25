Entertainment
‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose, autopsy confirmed
Williams, 54, best known for his role as Omar Little, was found dead on Monday September 6, by family members at his Brooklyn penthouse.
Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, police said.
His death came as a shock to fans, co-stars and especially his close family.
“He was loved,” said nephew Arvance Williams. “Always smiling, always happy, always dancing.”
“Wire” Actor Michael K. Williams Remembers Being “Genuine, Generous, and Courageous”
Williams has spoken openly about her battle with drug addiction and called it a daily struggle. He was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in “Lovecraft County”.
“A lot of people think that when a person forgets drugs or alcohol, all the problems go away,” he once said. “It couldn’t be further from the truth. Drugs and alcohol are not the problem. They are just symptoms of the problem.”
Her family were shocked and devastated.
“Mike was the kind of person, he would fall and get up, he was always trying to do better,” said Arvance Williams.
Another nephew, Booker T. Williams, said his uncle “did everything in his power to show love”.
“My family loves him,” he said. “He loved our family, our community.
Williams appeared in all five seasons of “The Wire” from 2002-2008, his character becoming increasingly prominent with each season.
As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known to enjoy a reputation for brutality that wasn’t always real. The character also broke new ground on television as an openly gay man whose sexuality was not at the heart of his role.
The backlash started pouring in on social media as news of Williams’ death spread.
Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An incredible actor and soul.
May you RIP. God protects you.
– Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021
Please God no. I can’t take this pain. Death can’t be that normal.
– Brother. ? question (@questlove) September 6, 2021
All I want for black artists is that they can grow old.
– Roy Wood Jr – Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 6, 2021
He was proud of the artist he had become, asking my opinion long after he had surpassed any prompting I could have shared. Always truthful, never inauthentic. The nicest of people. Like two playful children, we laughed and joked every time we met. Like Baltimore years ago pic.twitter.com/d68eaSb8rL
– Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021
I’m not gonna lie this one fucked me up !! Michael K Williams was a tough guy. He was so nice to me when we were doing ghost hunters and we bonded on many levels !! Damn, I just thought the next time I saw him, I was going to tell him how stupid an actor he is. Rest live Bro! pic.twitter.com/OwYlO84FyX
– Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2021
Williams grew up in East Flatbush in the Vanderveer Estates housing project, now known as Flatbush Gardens. He was the co-founder and an advocate of “We build the block. “
“He loved the community, he loved Brooklyn, he loved New York,” said Arvance Williams.
“Michael K. Williams tried to mend an often broken world,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “He was generous, kind and stood by those who fought for justice. His work, especially his role in ‘The Wire,’ was unforgettable and in his own way, life affirming. We keep all who l ‘loved in our hearts tonight. “
Williams was also a ubiquitous actor in other shows and films for over two decades, including roles in the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country” and in the films “12 Years a Slave” and “Assassin’s Creed” .
He is currently nominated for an Emmy for his role in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”. A victory at the Sept. 19 ceremony would be her first in five nominations, surprisingly none for “The Wire.”
HBO released the following statement:
“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for over 20 years. As the world becomes aware of his immense artistic talents, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was loved by everyone who has had the privilege of working with him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss. “
WATCH | Michael K. Williams interviewed on ‘Here and Now’
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
———-
* More news on Brooklyn
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news alerts
* Follow us on youtube
Submit a topical tip
Copyright 2021 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7ny.com/michael-k-williams-the-wire-overdose-actor/11044487/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]