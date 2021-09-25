‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose, autopsy confirmed

BROOKLYN (WABC) – Michael K. Williams died of accidental drug overdose, autopsy concluded, “The Wire” actor suffering from acute poisoning from the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Williams, 54, best known for his role as Omar Little, was found dead on Monday September 6, by family members at his Brooklyn penthouse.

Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, police said.

His death came as a shock to fans, co-stars and especially his close family.

“He was loved,” said nephew Arvance Williams. “Always smiling, always happy, always dancing.”

“Wire” Actor Michael K. Williams Remembers Being “Genuine, Generous, and Courageous”

Williams has spoken openly about her battle with drug addiction and called it a daily struggle. He was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in “Lovecraft County”.

“A lot of people think that when a person forgets drugs or alcohol, all the problems go away,” he once said. “It couldn’t be further from the truth. Drugs and alcohol are not the problem. They are just symptoms of the problem.”

Her family were shocked and devastated.

“Mike was the kind of person, he would fall and get up, he was always trying to do better,” said Arvance Williams.

Another nephew, Booker T. Williams, said his uncle “did everything in his power to show love”.

“My family loves him,” he said. “He loved our family, our community.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of “The Wire” from 2002-2008, his character becoming increasingly prominent with each season.

As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known to enjoy a reputation for brutality that wasn’t always real. The character also broke new ground on television as an openly gay man whose sexuality was not at the heart of his role.

The backlash started pouring in on social media as news of Williams’ death spread.

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An incredible actor and soul.

May you RIP. God protects you. – Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Please God no. I can’t take this pain. Death can’t be that normal. – Brother. ? question (@questlove) September 6, 2021

All I want for black artists is that they can grow old. – Roy Wood Jr – Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 6, 2021

He was proud of the artist he had become, asking my opinion long after he had surpassed any prompting I could have shared. Always truthful, never inauthentic. The nicest of people. Like two playful children, we laughed and joked every time we met. Like Baltimore years ago pic.twitter.com/d68eaSb8rL – Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

I’m not gonna lie this one fucked me up !! Michael K Williams was a tough guy. He was so nice to me when we were doing ghost hunters and we bonded on many levels !! Damn, I just thought the next time I saw him, I was going to tell him how stupid an actor he is. Rest live Bro! pic.twitter.com/OwYlO84FyX – Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2021

Williams grew up in East Flatbush in the Vanderveer Estates housing project, now known as Flatbush Gardens. He was the co-founder and an advocate of “We build the block. “

“He loved the community, he loved Brooklyn, he loved New York,” said Arvance Williams.

“Michael K. Williams tried to mend an often broken world,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “He was generous, kind and stood by those who fought for justice. His work, especially his role in ‘The Wire,’ was unforgettable and in his own way, life affirming. We keep all who l ‘loved in our hearts tonight. “

Williams was also a ubiquitous actor in other shows and films for over two decades, including roles in the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country” and in the films “12 Years a Slave” and “Assassin’s Creed” .

He is currently nominated for an Emmy for his role in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”. A victory at the Sept. 19 ceremony would be her first in five nominations, surprisingly none for “The Wire.”

HBO released the following statement:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for over 20 years. As the world becomes aware of his immense artistic talents, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was loved by everyone who has had the privilege of working with him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss. “

WATCH | Michael K. Williams interviewed on ‘Here and Now’

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

———-

* More news on Brooklyn

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news alerts

* Follow us on youtube

Submit a topical tip