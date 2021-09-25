FUN Festival: Lots to do this season in all tri-states | New





Fall festivals abound in October, with many announcing their plans for the season. Here are a few very close and a few that are within easy driving distance. CK AutumnFest is expected to return to the communities of Ceredo and Kenova after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The community-wide celebration will take place October 29-30. In the past, CK AutumnFest has hosted scavenger hunts, pumpkin carving contests, baking, vendors, and teenage queen contests. The main attraction is The Pumpkin House on Beech Street, which displays over 3,000 carved pumpkins. To add a bit of perspective, The Pumpkin House started out in 1978 with just five carved pumpkins. Despite their closure in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the organizers are preparing for a full return of competitions and artistic activities. For more information visit ckautumnfest.com or search for them on Facebook. Circleville Pumpkin Show, one of the nation’s largest and longest-running pumpkin festivals, is set to return this fall after being canceled last year. Otherwise, the annual festival in Circleville, Ohio, has celebrated local agriculture since its inception in 1903, drawing nearly 400,000 visitors from across the country. Seven parades will take place in four days, according to the website. The festival will begin on the afternoon of October 20 and end on October 23. You can expect to see rides, vendors, and games along several blocks of Franklin Street. The festival will take place at 159 E Franklin St. in Circleville. For more information visit Pumpkin.com The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, one of the state’s biggest festivals since 1989, is scheduled to return October 7-10 in Milton. The festival was designed to help farmers raise and sell pumpkins. Now it includes a variety of entertainment and education experiences. For more information visit Wvpumpkinpark.com Heritage Harvest Tour is an annual self-guided tour of the Appalachians offered on September 25. The Eastern Commonwealth Tour showcases the work of local farmers recreating rural agriculture from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. During the tour, approximately 11 stops can be made and at these locations you will have the opportunity to purchase apple butter, quilts, and other Kentucky-made items. This year will mark its ninth year. For more information, visit the Facebook page. White Oak Pumpkin Patch in West Liberty features inflatables, a petting zoo, hay rides, face painting, and other activities for visitors of all ages. Over 60 varieties of pumpkins, as well as squash, Indian corn, straw and hay are offered at this family event. The Pumpkin Patch will be at 8907 US 460. For more information, visit the Facebook page. Flatwoods Harvest Festival, formerly known as the Flatwoods Fall Festival, has activities in Flatwoods throughout October. The festival, which lasts all day on October 9, includes a parade and a Halloween movie in the park. For more information, call the Flatwoods Parks and Recreation Council. AUSTIN JOHNSON is a freelance writer living in Ohio.

