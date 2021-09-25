‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams dies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose – NBC New York

Beloved actor Michael K. Williams has died of an acute combination of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the New York medical examiner’s office said on Friday.

Williams was found dead in Brooklyn earlier this month; authorities had investigated his death for an apparent drug overdose.

A family member performing a wellness check found Williams, famous for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series “The Wire,” unconscious in his Williamsburg apartment along the East River waterfront, according to officials.

Two senior NYPD officials told News 4 at the time that drug paraphernalia was discovered in the apartment and that Williams may have overdosed on fentanyl. Emergency personnel who responded declared him dead at the scene.

Williams was 54.

The Brooklyn native first rose to fame playing famed thief Omar Little, a thief who terrorized street drug dealers in the crime drama “The Wire”.

He then starred as Albert “Chalky” White in “Boardwalk Empire” and also appeared in roles in several acclaimed films, including “12 Years a Slave”. Williams was nominated for three Emmy Awards for her roles in “Bessie”, “The Night Of” and “When They See Us”.

Williams, who had worked in small roles on television and as an auxiliary dancer for hip-hop acts before landing the role, said that reputation began to stick to him in real life.

The character of Omar put me in the limelight, he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2016. I had very low self-esteem growing up, a high need to be. accepted, a nerdy kid with plans. So all of a sudden I’m like, Omar, yo, I get respect from people who probably would have taken my lunch money when I was a kid.

With the smoke from his cigarette often floating in the dark, the character hissed the tune known to American children as The Farmer in the Dell “and British children as A Hunting We Will Go to ominously announce His arrival.

And he delivered several of the series’ most memorable lines including, a man must have a code “and everything in the game yo, everything in the game.

The character also broke new ground on television as an openly gay man whose sexuality was not at the heart of his role.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of The Wire from 2002 to 2008, with his character growing in importance with each season.

In Memoriam: the people we lost in 2021

Immediately recognizable with a distinctive scar that ran the length of his face, Williams said most people who saw him on the street called him Omar, but he never really looked like the character.

I could never be Omar, he laughed at Colbert. I didn’t have the balls this guy did.

His Wire co-stars, and many others, paid tribute to him after his passing.

The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain upon hearing of his loss, Wendell Pierce, who played Detective William Bunk Moreland and had many memorable scenes with Williams, said on Twitter. An immensely talented man with the ability to give a voice to the human condition by describing the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he sings their truth.

David Simon, who created the series and the character of Williams, said on Twitter he was too gutted at the moment to say all that needed to be said. Michael was a good man and a rare talent and during our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words will not come.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who played crooked politician Clay Davis on The Wire, “tweeted that Williams was one of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An incredible actor and soul.

Actor John Cusack tweeted that his portrayal of Little was among the greatest performances television and film had ever seen.

Williams was born in 1966 in Brooklyn, the son of a mother from Nassau, Bahamas, and a father from South Carolina. He grew up in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and went to George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School.

His first forays into entertainment were as a dancer for artists such as Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters and Technotronic.

I was angry and I had a lot of energy, “he told The Associated Press in 2018. It was such an outlet. I was not by far the best dancer, you know, but I was definitely the most passionate. I always had that energy. You always felt me ​​whether or not I was in sync with the other guys.

Williams had worked with a New Jersey charity to facilitate the journey of former prisoners in search of social reintegration, and was working on a documentary on the subject.

Governor Phil Murphy offered his condolences via Twitter on Monday evening.

He spoke in an Associated Press article in 2020 about his difficult period of growth and said he struggled with drug addiction, which he spoke candidly about. in interviews in recent years.

This Hollywood thing you see me in, I’m just passing through, he said. Because I believe that’s where my passion, my goal is meant to be.