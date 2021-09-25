Enter Martyn Lawrence Bullards West Hollywood home, the birthplace (and now the showcase) of her new line of window treatments





It’s possible that Martyn Lawrence Bullard spends as many days of the calendar year traveling outside of his historic West Hollywood home as he lives there. It’s all in the name of research for designer AD100, who finds most of the inspiration for his interior projects and product launches, all 12 and counting faraway places. His last start of six exclusive fabric designs for The Shade Store, which launched this week, is no different. But the latter project had a hiccup: pandemic lockdowns barred all travel plans, forcing Bullard to develop the collection not only on national soil, but literally inside his own home. Ideally, Bullard tells AD PRO, the great thing about traveling is that the memories stay with you forever, so they’re always a constant source of inspiration for me. The Nomad Stripe fits perfectly into the black and white palette of the Bullards lounge. Photograph courtesy of The Shade Store Past trips to North Africa, along with collected memories, have given artistic insight to many of the new models. The Nomad Stripe, for example, derives its striped pattern from the hand-made carvings on African wooden shields, while hand-woven Moroccan textiles, masterfully warped and woven to form a basket weave texture, have influenced the Tangier fabric. Weave. The Tangier Weave pattern provides a beautiful texture like a Roman lampshade in the kitchen. Photograph courtesy of The Shade Store The light is beautifully diffused through the transparent Sahara Stripe fabric. Photograph courtesy of The Shade Store The resurgence of the craft pandemic and the appreciation of past hobbies have also made an impression. During that time, we were able to catch our breath and look back on things that have more time and thoughtfulness rather than the rush of everyday life, Bullard says. By shifting that perspective to the traditional fabric and upholstery industries, he continues, everything is done in a hurry because people want things immediately. But for me, I wanted our product to be like time gone by, that we put a lot of time, experience, love and passion into creating these things that have these beautiful textures. The Bullards team hand painted the Boho Vine pattern (available later this fall), which is available in blue, beige and pink colourways exclusively for The Shade Store. Photograph courtesy of The Shade Store

