Haunted House actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio





An actor in an Ohio haunted house who carried a real “Bowie-style knife” as a prop accidentally stabbed an 11-year-old boy, according to police. The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. ET on September 18 at the 7 Floors of Hell Haunted House, located at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea, Ohio. The boy and a family friend were approached outside the haunted house by one of the stray actors seeking to scare them, according to a police report. The actor, a 22-year-old man from Middleburg Heights, Ohio, carried the large fixed-blade knife as an accessory. The haunted house actor “scratched the knife on the ground in front of them and started stabbing the ground” near the boy’s feet, according to the police report. The knife went through the boy’s red Croc style shoe and cut his left toe. A photo in the police report shows the toe bloodied from the cut. The Bowie-style knife is pictured in an image provided by Berea, Ohio Police. (Photo credit: Berea Police Department) The attraction staff applied first aid and the boy’s mother was called. Police asked her if she wanted to take her son to the hospital, but the boy wanted to continue crossing the attraction, the report said. Further medical attention was denied, and the group finished walking through the haunted house. The knife was confiscated from the actor, who told police he “brought it home and used it instead of using the knives provided in haunted houses,” according to the report. He also “admitted that using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident and that he had no intention of hurting anyone with it.” The boy’s mother then decided to file a negligent assault complaint, the report says. 7 Floors of Hell Haunted House, which is located about 15 miles southwest of Cleveland, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This story was reported from Cincinnati.

