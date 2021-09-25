actor, proud New Yorker and above all, activist Annenberg Media

Michael K. Williams was a masterful actor who put his whole being into his characters. Throughout his career, Williams has performed a wide range of roles that have consistently pulled our chords. From the sets for our favorite shows to the organization he helped co-found, he will be sorely missed. He left a lasting impression on Hollywood and New York. While he rose to fame for his acting, the New York native was much more than the roles he played.

Williams was laid to rest on September 14 after being found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6. Since the announcement, millions of messages have filled social media regarding the characters he has played but most importantly, the impact he has had on his Brooklyn community. He (Williams) made sure to always let us know that no matter what your skin color you are still a person, said Marianne B., a young social justice advocate who worked with Williams.

Born and raised in Flatbush Gardens (formerly the Vanderveer Estates building complex), Williams first worked as an auxiliary dancer for popular singers such as George Michael and Madonna. Williams’ leap into the film industry is the result of a brawl over his 25th birthday. In an interview with NPR, he explained that after celebrating in Queens, New York, someone slashed him with a razor blade outside of a club, which caused him the famous scar that crossed his face. As a result, he was cast for his first film, Bullet by hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur because he looked rogue enough to play his younger brother.

As his fame and recognition grew, he always remained the down-to-earth person many of his neighbors knew he was. People were like, is that him? We were shocked to see him walking around without security guards. But he was an ordinary guy, Williams’ former neighbor told The New York Times.

While Williams was known to play tough characters such as Omar from The Wire, Chalky White from Boardwalk Empire, and more recently Montrose Freeman from Lovecraft Country, his personality was the exact opposite. Williams said he initially couldn’t relate to characters like Omar, so he based those personalities on members of his community. While unsure of how to handle a shotgun, he and a local drug dealer stood on the roof of a building and shot a steel door, a reporter said in an interview with the New York Times in 2017.

Williams was more than a scar and a harsh exterior. He loved to dance and give back to his community in any way he could. The way many of us in the neighborhood see it, Mike is like the Project Prophet, Williams neighbor Darrel Wilds said in an interview with The New York Times. He represents the inhabitants of this district in the world.

From fundraising to help young people in the community get summer jobs, organizing block parties to get people vaccinated and registering to vote, to casting. of When They See Us at Coney Island, Michael K. Williams loved to help out on all levels. .

Many have expressed that their favorite memories of Williams witnessed his infectious energy. It’s hard to pick a favorite Mike souvenir, but one of my favorite parts of the job we did was organizing events and he showed up with the craziest energy. People couldn’t believe someone like him returned, said Dana Rachlin.

In July 2018, Williams along with Dana Rachlin and six other co-founders created We are building the block. This organization was created to change community discourse by engaging the younger generations politically. We wanted to host exciting events in places that are often overlooked and portrayed as bad, Rachlin said. The only way forward is to make sure people in the community are included. This is how you create institutional change. Anyone can be used because everyone is a resource and has value.

Williams has continuously devoted her resources and time to ensuring that the youth in her community are successful and aspire to dream big. Marianne B. is just one of the lives Williams, or as many call her Uncle Mike, touched. If I could put Uncle Mike’s impact on me in 3 words, it would be don’t give up. People don’t understand the importance of training people in black and brown communities and he constantly made sure to let us know how special we were.

In an interview with Politico, Williams explained how his love for activism stems from his love for his community. I am not a politician. I’m a New Yorker, born and raised, and I’m a grown man, excuse my speech, and it’s time to make my voice and my platform matter, he said. He wanted to reach communities not only in the New York area, but also in Baltimore, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities across the country. Not only did Williams focus on voting rights, he also fought for criminal justice reform, the arts, gun reform, Project Innocence, and food insecurity.

Williams has impacted so many people with his energy, advocacy, and caring nature. I wish everyone knew how much he wanted to heal himself and the community. He loved to make people feel special and would go out of his way to tell people he loved him, Rachlin said. He liked to bring up blacks and especially dark-skinned blacks. He would make a point of reaffirming the beauty of black women. He just really wanted to heal the world with the love, care and empathy he had for others.

Last Sunday, Kerry Washington gave a moving speech at the Emmy Awards – Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Role. Washington expressed in tears its impact, saying: Your excellence, your artistic talent will last. We love you. The city of Baltimore, on which the popular show The Wire was based, honored Williams in its own way. The Baltimore Ravens played Omar’s famous whistle in Sunday’s game.

Williams will be truly missed, but his loved ones make sure his memory and message lives on. Those who have worked with or interviewed him over the years have shared their stories so that others could better understand who Micheal K. Williams was. He really had such a big impact on my life said Marianne B. He will never be forgotten and if I could talk to him one last time I would just say thank you for believing in me when others do. have not. We Build The Block is planning a public memorial and the young people who have worked like him, like Marianne B. are planning theirs youtube memorial. “Mike believed in me when I didn’t. He has always been very supportive, positive and reassuring and I’m so grateful to have known him, said Rachlin.

In a 2011 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Williams expressed what he wanted his legacy to be – most would say he lived up to his expectations: Dude, I just want people to remember me as a cool guy, you know? Someone who cared. And I would never want anyone to say, Oh, he forgot where he came from.