Marvel actor Dave Bautista adopts neglected Tampa shelter puppy





Neglected puppy who needed surgery after being found with a metal chain embedded in his neck now has an actual superhero as his new “father”: Marvel actor and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista . Last week a good samaritan found the 3 month old puppy eating garbage in a graveyard and rescued her, taking the puppy to the Humane Society in Tampa Bay. Staff at the shelter said the little dog, whom they nicknamed “Sage,” had a metal chain embedded in its neck. Sage, now Penny, after being adopted by actor Dave Bautista (Photo courtesy of The Humane Society of Tampa Bay) Vets said that although Sage was in tremendous pain, she “wagged her tail on the examination table” as they checked her. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay performed emergency surgery to remove the chain from the puppy’s neck. RELATED: “Goodbye kisses”: an animal hospital allows dogs to taste chocolate before falling asleep Bautista, best known for playing Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, saw the shelter’s post on Sage and shared it on her social media pages, which made her viral story. Wise when she was first rescued with a metal chain stuck in her neck (Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay) The actor even offered a $ 5,000 reward to anyone who came forward to name the person who abused and neglected the dog. He later said the total reward rose to $ 11,500 after law firm Alvarez Injury matched its reward, while the Humane Society offered $ 1,500. The humanitarian society received a flood of requests of people wishing to adopt Sage, but eventually Bautista decided he wanted to adopt the little puppy himself. “Sage, now known as Penny, now has her own superhero and will never experience pain / suffering again,” the shelter said. PREVIOUS: Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista adopts tampa-stuck pit bulls Bautista shared the news in a video to his fans on Instagram, saying, “She is now a Bautista and she will never be abused again in her life… She is about to live her best puppy life.” Dave Bautista in 2019 after adopting Maggie and Ollie (Dave Bautista / Instagram) This isn’t the first time Bautista has rescued dogs from a Bay Area shelter. In 2019, the actor adopted two bonded 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, who were abandoned at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center after their owner had a baby. “I needed them, they needed me,” Bautista wrote. “These beautiful babies spent the first six years of their lives being neglected and abused. And now they will spend the rest of their lives being pampered and loved.” Penny will join his new siblings at Bautista’s home, where he is said to have spoiled his dogs with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large enclosed property and “dog doors everywhere.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13news.com/news/marvel-actor-dave-bautista-adopts-neglected-puppy-from-tampa-shelter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos