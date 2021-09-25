Bollywood’s Most Discussed Links





Bollywood and romance are very similar and always go hand in hand. Bollywood, affairs and extramarital affairs too. So many big stars have made headlines with their personal lives on display in public. While some have emerged to be together forever, some have had a bad breakup. Here are some celebs who had links flashed on page 3. 1. Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori Hritik Roshan met Mexican actress Barbara Mori while filming for Kites. While the film failed to capture any footage, Hrithik and Barbara’s affair was the talk of the town. This affair created a wedge between Hrithik and his then-wife Suzanne Roshan. However, they settled their differences and lived happily together for a while, until they both divorced in 2014, allegedly hinting at Hrithik’s closeness to co-star Kangana Ranaut. 2. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Shah Rukh Khan is still considered one of Bollywood’s most loyal husbands. But when the news of his affair broke, the whole city-B was shaking. Her affair with Priyanka Chopra began to make the rounds. Apparently there have been pictures circulating the internet that show they are comfortable. On a chat show, Priyanka Chopra wore a jacket and claimed it belonged to her ex. Shah Rukh Khan has been seen wearing the same jacket several times. We don’t know if it’s real, but there is no smoke without fire, is there? 3. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Arjun and Malaika’s affair comes as a big shock since Arjun Kapoor allegedly dated Salman Khan’s sister Arpita and took a lot of advice from Salman. Arjun reportedly had an affair with Malaika Arora right after his breakup. Malaika Arora was the brother of Salman, Arbaaz Khan’s wife, and it was shocking news for the Khan family. Ultimately, the Khans asked Arjun to stay away from the family.

