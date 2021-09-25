Tucson’s Burger Craze To Get Some Downtown Love With New Restaurant | Subscriber













Tucsons’ burger craze is about to get some love when Little love burger opens next month in the downtown space that housed Diablo Burger. The restaurant, which will open on October 20 at 312 E. Congress St., is the latest venture from the partners behind AC Hotel Tucson Downtown, Restaurant & Ice Cream Hub, Ice Cream Hub and the Playground Bar & Lounge. It gives us a chance to connect with the city center and with the community and with handmade burgers in such a cool space as there is next to the Rialto, across from the Congress hotel, said Scott Steitler, Director of Loveblock Partners development company. Loveblock has acquired Diablo Burger and its sister Good oak bar at 316 E. Congress in August as part of the company’s overall mission to continue to revitalize downtown. The company is also developing a second boutique hotel on the so-called Depot Plaza Block, one of four blocks owned by the Steitlers company. The Good Oak Bar, which has been closed throughout the pandemic, will also reopen on October 20. Little Love Burger, led by Executive Chef Griffin Armstrong, will feature artisanal burgers with love-themed names including BarBQutie, featuring Swiss and cheddar cheeses, smoked bacon, pickled red onions and gravy. barbecue; and the Hot and Heavy which combines the Hub pastrami with aged Swiss, a spicy coleslaw and Guldens mustard. The menu will also include breakfast sandwiches and burritos, chicken sandwiches, a kids’ menu, and hot dogs, including a Sonora dog with charred jalapeo aioli and an I Heart NY dog with hot dogs. caramelized onions, spicy brown mustard and kraut. In addition to the gourmet menu, Little Love Burger will feature a rotating list of local craft beers and draft wines as well as Hub ice cream milkshakes. Little Love Burger will serve as a prequel to Love Burger, a 4,000 square foot restaurant with 12,000 square feet of mostly covered outdoor dining areas under construction at the corner of East Seventh Street and North Fifth Avenue in the Corbett Block, owned by Loveblock Partners. . Love Burger is an ambitious project to anchor that block, Steitler said. With most urban revitalization stories, they usually start with restaurants and then come all other things. Restaurants are where it all begins, and getting it right is important. The developers broke new ground six weeks ago, and Steitler said he expects Love Burger to open in the summer of 2022, the 22nd anniversary of its first investment in downtown Tucson. The 1,500 square foot Little Love Burger, named after Caf Poca Cosa’s sister restaurant, Little Poca Cosa, will be Love Burger’s incubator. This will give Chef Armstrong, who had served as a sous-chef at the Hub, and his staff a year to tinker with the menu and create destination-worthy burgers to bring people not only to Congress Street but to the Corbett Block in the on the other side of the tracks. Steitler said that once Love Burger opens he envisions it and Little Love Burger will hold its hand on the tracks, serving as an arch for the downtown revitalization that has taken place over the past decade on along Congress East and Broadway and improvements just north of downtown. We are here to stay and grow, said Steitler. We will continue to deploy new businesses. We will pace ourselves as we grow alongside downtown Tucson. Not everyone is lucky enough to make such a difference and have so many properties, mostly old buildings, and not tear them down and (to) bring them back to life, he said. added. Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at [email protected] On Twitter @Starburch Get local news delivered to your inbox!

