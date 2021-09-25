Marvel sues comic book artists for rights to Iron Man, Spider-Man and more

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents ’60s Marvel character co-creators have filed termination notices for work

Marvel says artists can’t terminate rights because works are made for rental The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) – Marvel sued comic book designer Larry Lieber and the estates of artists Steve Ditko, Don Heck, Gene Colan and Don Rico on Friday, seeking court orders prohibiting artists from terminating their copyrights on the characters they co-created. including Iron Man, Spider-Man and Thor.

The artists’ creations were works made “for rental” for Marvel, Marvel owns them in perpetuity, and artists cannot claim any rights in them under copyright law, Marvel argued in the complaints.

The artists all wrote and illustrated Marvel comics in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Lieber and the estates of Ditko, Heck, Colan and Rico have filed several opinion this summer, claiming to end their copyright grants to Marvel and its parent company Disney in the comics they wrote.

Marvel sued the Lieber and Ditko and Heck estates in Manhattan Federal Court, Colan’s in Brooklyn Federal Court, and Rico’s in Los Angeles Federal Court, asking the courts to declare their termination notices to be invalid.

Artists’ attorney, Marc Toberoff of Toberoff & Associates, said the lawsuits were based on “an anachronistic and much criticized interpretation of” work done for hire “under the Copyright Act of 1909 which must be rectified “.

Marvel attorney Dan Petrocelli of O’Melveny and Myers said in a statement that “since these were works rented and therefore owned by Marvel, we have filed these lawsuits to confirm that the notice of termination are invalid and without legal effect “.

Under the Copyright Act, an artist can terminate an assignment of copyright after 35 years by giving at least two years’ notice.

Artists’ notices purportedly terminate the rights of Marvel “and all characters, story elements and / or clues contained therein” and “all material” they wrote that was “reasonably associated with such works “and registered or published in the termination window. The notices say copyright will revert to artists from 2023.

However, the copyright law’s termination provision does not apply to works made for rental, and Marvel argued that this prevents artists from reclaiming copyrights.

In the Friday complaints, Marvel argued that it assigned artists stories to write and illustrate, that they exercise creative control over them, and pay them at a per page rate.

Marvel also said a Manhattan federal court and the United States’ Second Court of Appeals had already ruled in its favor under “virtually identical circumstances” against the heirs of illustrator Jack Kirby. The heirs had filed termination notices for works with characters he co-created, including the Hulk and the Fantastic Four.

This case was settled in 2014, when the United States Supreme Court was due to consider whether to take it.

Toberoff also represented Kirby’s heirs in this case.

“At the time, I was asked if I regretted not fixing the legal injustice to creators – which I actually did,” said Toberoff. “I replied that there would be more such cases. Now we are there.”

The stories listed in Lieber’s reviews feature Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, and The Wizard. Lieber is the younger brother of Marvel legend Stan Lee.

Heck’s estate also claims rights to Iron Man, as well as Hawkeye and Black Widow. Rico’s estate has also requested the termination of its rights related to Black Widow.

Ditko’s estate has filed for opinions on stories featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Colan has filed notices regarding Captain Marvel, Falcon, and Blade.

This is Marvel Characters Inc. c. Lieber, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1: 21-cv-07955; Marvel Characters Inc v. Ditko, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1: 21-cv-07957; Marvel Characters Inc v. Dettwiler, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1: 21-cv-07959; Marvel Characters Inc v. Colan, United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 1: 21-cv-05316; and Marvel Characters Inc v. Hart-Rico, United States District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2: 21-cv-07624.

For Marvel: Dan Petrocelli and Molly Lens of O’Melveny & Myers

For artists: Marc Toberoff from Toberoff & Associates

Read more:

Comic book legend Jack Kirby heirs settle down with Marvel

Marvel artist Kirby’s heirs lose copyright appeal

Marvel artist Kirby’s heirs lose copyright