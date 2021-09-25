Entertainment
Bollywood Rewind | Jagte Raho: Raj Kapoor’s gem that deserves more attention
In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week, we revisit the 1956 version of Jagte Raho.
When Raj Kapoor founded RK Films in 1948, he was only 24 years old. Soon after, his banner gave films like Awaara, Shree 420, Boot polish and RK Films has grown into a highly regarded studio. In his prime, Raj Kapoor decided to produce Sombhu Mitra and Amit Maitra directed Jagte Raho, a film where he starred but had virtually no dialogue. Written by KA Abbas, the film was a courageous attempt by the directors who chose an path to tell a poignant story.
Jagte Raho is the story of an unnamed homeless man who just wants water and quench his thirst. Taking place one night in a residential complex, Jagte Raho follows the man, played by Raj Kapoor, who is mistaken for a thief by the cops and finds himself stranded in the middle of a group of self-proclaimed vigilantes.
The unnamed man is assumed to be a thief because he was seen running in a panic. No one has really seen him steal anything but hiding in the various apartments of the building he sees the truth of the supposedly respectable citizens who lead dishonest lives. He discovers that those who claim to be the guardians and moral guardians of society are hollow and empty and lead a double life. Watching the hypocrisy of these educated men bewildered him as he glimpses the uncivilized society of the civilized people.
Released in 1956, Jagte Raho is set at a time when India was still a newly independent country. Yet the state of the country turns out to be such that a poor man cannot even get water to quench his thirst. At one important point in the film, Raj’s character is trapped behind bars of a metal door when he sees a stray dog drinking water from a broken tap. His reaction at this point is pitiful. As he crawls under the door just to get a few drops of water, you remember your privileges. But, to his bad luck, he can’t even get a single drop.
As the unnamed man runs from apartment to apartment, trying to hide, he sees the naked truth of society and is deeply disturbed. In one of the apartments he sees an alcoholic man mistreating his wife and in another he sees a man stealing his own house in order to play. In one apartment he finds counterfeit money and in another situation he sees people arguing over an empty barrel.
Directed by Sombhu Mitra and Amit Maitra, this RK Films production was one of the most unique films made by the production house. The banner witnessed its golden period as Shree 420 had just been released and Raj Kapoor was the man with a Midas twist. His Charlie Chaplin-inspired “tramp” character was popular with audiences, but in Jagte Raho he was shot with a darker lens. The directors also made this film with the same star bangla cast, Ek Din Raatre.
Raj Kapoor’s personality has also been given a makeover for this film. Unlike his other characters, he doesn’t flaunt his smile with adorable expressions. Her face looks neglected, and even her eyes look hopeless and empty. Unlike his other optimistic characters, this man lost hope after living through a night of terror. At one point, her unnamed man hangs on a rope on the side of the high rise building where at one end the crowd has lit the rope on fire and at the other end men cut the rope so let him fall and die.
Jagte Raho is an immersive experience with its precise storytelling and stellar acting, but it’s the soundtrack of the film that adds a layer of hope to an otherwise dark story. “Jaago Mohan Pyaare” is one of the most popular pieces from the film which is still well known. Composed by Salil Choudhary with lyrics by Shailendra and Prem Dhawan, other tracks include “Zindagi Khawab Hai”, “Main Koi Jhoot Boleya”.
Jagte Raho is one of those Raj Kapoor movies that deserves a lot more attention than it gets. Watching it in 2021 may not feel contemporary, but it’s still a heartbreaking story that could be placed anywhere in the world, at any time, and still have you rooted for the protagonist.
Bollywood rewind | Baazi | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam | Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam
Baazi is broadcast on YouTube, MXPlayer, ZEE5.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-rewind-jagte-raho-raj-kapoor-7529879/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]