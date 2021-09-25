Bollywood Rewind | Jagte Raho: Raj Kapoor’s gem that deserves more attention

In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week, we revisit the 1956 version of Jagte Raho.

When Raj Kapoor founded RK Films in 1948, he was only 24 years old. Soon after, his banner gave films like Awaara, Shree 420, Boot polish and RK Films has grown into a highly regarded studio. In his prime, Raj Kapoor decided to produce Sombhu Mitra and Amit Maitra directed Jagte Raho, a film where he starred but had virtually no dialogue. Written by KA Abbas, the film was a courageous attempt by the directors who chose an path to tell a poignant story.

Jagte Raho is the story of an unnamed homeless man who just wants water and quench his thirst. Taking place one night in a residential complex, Jagte Raho follows the man, played by Raj Kapoor, who is mistaken for a thief by the cops and finds himself stranded in the middle of a group of self-proclaimed vigilantes.

Raj Kapoor’s character in the film struggles to find water throughout the film.

The unnamed man is assumed to be a thief because he was seen running in a panic. No one has really seen him steal anything but hiding in the various apartments of the building he sees the truth of the supposedly respectable citizens who lead dishonest lives. He discovers that those who claim to be the guardians and moral guardians of society are hollow and empty and lead a double life. Watching the hypocrisy of these educated men bewildered him as he glimpses the uncivilized society of the civilized people.

Released in 1956, Jagte Raho is set at a time when India was still a newly independent country. Yet the state of the country turns out to be such that a poor man cannot even get water to quench his thirst. At one important point in the film, Raj’s character is trapped behind bars of a metal door when he sees a stray dog ​​drinking water from a broken tap. His reaction at this point is pitiful. As he crawls under the door just to get a few drops of water, you remember your privileges. But, to his bad luck, he can’t even get a single drop.

As the unnamed man runs from apartment to apartment, trying to hide, he sees the naked truth of society and is deeply disturbed. In one of the apartments he sees an alcoholic man mistreating his wife and in another he sees a man stealing his own house in order to play. In one apartment he finds counterfeit money and in another situation he sees people arguing over an empty barrel.

Jagte Raho examines the hypocrisy of civilized society.

Directed by Sombhu Mitra and Amit Maitra, this RK Films production was one of the most unique films made by the production house. The banner witnessed its golden period as Shree 420 had just been released and Raj Kapoor was the man with a Midas twist. His Charlie Chaplin-inspired “tramp” character was popular with audiences, but in Jagte Raho he was shot with a darker lens. The directors also made this film with the same star bangla cast, Ek Din Raatre.

Raj Kapoor’s personality has also been given a makeover for this film. Unlike his other characters, he doesn’t flaunt his smile with adorable expressions. Her face looks neglected, and even her eyes look hopeless and empty. Unlike his other optimistic characters, this man lost hope after living through a night of terror. At one point, her unnamed man hangs on a rope on the side of the high rise building where at one end the crowd has lit the rope on fire and at the other end men cut the rope so let him fall and die.

Jagte Raho is an immersive experience with its precise storytelling and stellar acting, but it’s the soundtrack of the film that adds a layer of hope to an otherwise dark story. “Jaago Mohan Pyaare” is one of the most popular pieces from the film which is still well known. Composed by Salil Choudhary with lyrics by Shailendra and Prem Dhawan, other tracks include “Zindagi Khawab Hai”, “Main Koi Jhoot Boleya”.

Jagte Raho is one of those Raj Kapoor movies that deserves a lot more attention than it gets. Watching it in 2021 may not feel contemporary, but it’s still a heartbreaking story that could be placed anywhere in the world, at any time, and still have you rooted for the protagonist.

Bollywood rewind | Baazi | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam | Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam

Baazi is broadcast on YouTube, MXPlayer, ZEE5.