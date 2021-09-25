Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kriti Sanon and more: 5 Bollywood actresses who are dancers by training





It can’t be denied that besides good acting chops, Bollywood actors often need to know how to shake a leg to pull off complicated dance routines in movies. While Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon started training at a very young age, stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas only learned this skill after entering the industry. Below we list five Bollywood stars who are professionally trained in various forms of dance. Madhuri Dixit Nene The late Saroj Khan’s ultimate muse, Madhuri Dixit Nene began his Kathak training at the age of three and first performed on stage at the age of eight. Dixit Nene, often referred to as the daughter Dhak Dhak, has had a number of dance successes “Ek do teen”, Mera Piya Ghar aaya and Choli ke Peeche among many others and is currently judging the dance reality show. Deewane dance. Recently, the actor also took to Twitter to thank fans for the positive reviews his online dance academy, Dance with Madhuri, has received. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is there something Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t do? In addition to being an entrepreneur, actress, producer, writer and singer, she is also a dancer by training in Western classical and kathak. Fans loved his performance in songs like Ram Chahe Leela and Bubbly Badmash, and she also did fluid movements in the music video for Tropical “ft. Pitbull. Interestingly, the movie Gunday (2014) also saw her playing the role of a cabaret dancer. Kriti i say Kriti Sanons’ talents are not limited to the big screen. She is also a trained Kathak dancer and has been learning the dance form since she was eight, which is not surprising if you remember her performances in hit songs like Aira Gaira and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. She was even seen breakdancing for her role in Bareilly ki Barfi (2017). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan After seeing her childhood teacher Lata Surendra perform at an event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made dance the cornerstone of her youth. The actor was trained in classical dance for five years and has delivered memorable performances throughout his career. Whether it’s his energetic moves in Crazy Kiya Re or the classic twirls of “Dola Re Dola” or the songs of Umrao Jaan, she manages to be sensual and elegant at the same time. Tara Sutaria Besides being a graduate singer and a talented actress, Tara Sutaria has received formal training in Latin American dance, classical ballet and even modern dance. She trained in prestigious academies such as the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance (Mumbai), the Royal Academy of Dance and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing (both in the UK). No wonder his first performances in “The Jawaani Song” and the Masakali 2.0 that followed were acclaimed by his audiences. Read also : Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: 5 Bollywood actresses trained in martial arts Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Take You To Their Favorite Home Workout Spots 7 Online Dance Classes That Will Help You Learn The Skill In Just Hours

