Haunted Maury County Attractions Officially Begin Fall Season

There have been many indicators this week that have proven that another summer season has come and gone.

Was it the seemingly overnight drop in temperatures, the trees taking on their auburn hue, or the fact that it will already be October by this time next week?

For me, one of the biggest and most exciting reasons to celebrate the arrival of fall is when our local haunted attractions in Maury County launch their seasonal series of spooky shows. It’s not only a time when it suddenly gets cool for everyone to dress up and watch horror movies, but it’s the start of so many other fun fall events in Maury County.

Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods, 2133 Joe Brown Road in Spring Hill, was the first to officially open its first Haunting Weekend last Saturday, while other top local attractions like Miller’s thrillers and Cryptid Trails, will be launching their weekly October fear parties starting next week.

What I love most about having so many options for local hangouts is that just like live music, you don’t have to drive all the way to Nashville to experience it all. ‘a good scare. You can find exactly what you need right here at home, and sometimes it can be a more fun and rewarding experience.

I mean, who wouldn’t want to spend a weekend shooting zombies with paintball guns strapped to the back of a huge military truck, or running for their life because a psychopath from the back? -country with a chainsaw chasing you through the woods?

Okay, the first one definitely sounds better than the other, but that’s just a taste of what you get from visiting these spooky getaways.

It’s also great when you realize how much work it takes to organize an annual hangout, that it’s often done independently, and it all comes down to having a passion for horror, performance and providing the best entertainment in the world. quality for the locals, whether as a guest, volunteer or scary actor.

And that kind of appreciation doesn’t just apply to the organizers, but to the many actors, props specialists, engineers, and other volunteers who take part in the occasion to scare people off in the funniest way possible. While being scared in the woods at night isn’t necessarily “your thing,” you can’t help but respect those who pull the strings and devote hours to making it happen.

Setting up a haunted attraction usually involves working long days, bearing the brunt of the cold, and in some cases, dipping into your own pocket to make sure all is well.

It’s also a company that constantly strives to surpass itself year after year, and 2021 is no different.

For example, Miller’s Thrillers, 1431 Carters Creek Pike, revamped their popular Zombie Paintball Hayride this year, dubbing it the “Zombie Hayride Reloaded,” which is described as “25% traveling through the woods, 50% shooting zombies and ends with a 25% musical theater performance. “

The musical part will be interesting, as it is supposed to feature zombies on trampolines, accompanied by energetic music and full light and sound production. It must be a sight to see, for sure.

Miller’s Thrillers also presents a new outdoor scare starring Hillbilly Hollar, which would be too scary for Under-10s. It is also based on a (supposedly) real local legend.

The story is based on farmland west of Spring Hill that was rich in phosphates. In 1952, the Jameson family authorized the excavation of the property, despite the safety risks and unsafe operating conditions for workers.

Things seemed to be going well until one of the mines collapsed, trapping many workers inside. Those who tried to escape found themselves with a closed trapdoor, literally sealing their fate.

The mining company soon went bankrupt and the Jameson family mysteriously disappeared. Believing the property to be abandoned, the land served as a safe haven for some of the surviving former miners, using it to create their own settlement.

Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods is also stepping up its spooky game this year by expanding its Trails of Terrorwalk and other exhibits, some of which include a more interactive element than in the past. Those who enter the Halls of Horror will be greeted by a fortune teller, who will perform a reading warning guests of their fate.

There will also be evening bonfires, concessions, and entertainment offered to those who line up to enter the main attraction. Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods will also feature a zombie maze, which would be “a challenge for even the bravest of souls”.

Then we come to Cryptid Trails, located on the Mule Acres property at 2000 Donra Way.

Maury County’s newest hangout is, I think, a great addition to the other two. For one thing, it’s a much shorter ride for residents of Columbia, located right next to Bear Creek Pike.

What’s interesting about Cryptid Trails is that each year follows a certain theme and a certain narrative. Last year’s story focused on the folk tale of Windego, while this year’s theme is “Harvest”.

Harvest’s story revolves around the ancient curse of a town that revives scarecrows, which come alive at night to hunt local residents for sport. Instead of hiding in their homes, the city’s mayor called on citizens to take up arms and fight the annual threat once and for all.

Each evening, Cryptid Trails will begin with “Opening Scaremonies” at 7 p.m., which will feature several spooky actors and tie into this year’s theme. Each evening will also end with a terrifyingly explosive fireworks display. You certainly can’t go wrong with this.

Haunted attractions are just as fun as ever, especially these days when it’s such a relief to get outside and hang out with large groups of people. The fact that most of the experiments take place outdoors should hopefully alleviate some concerns.

That is, until the real scares begin.

The hardest part with so many haunted attractions offering different types of scares, new additions, and variety, is figuring out which to do first.

Jay Powell is a reporter for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.