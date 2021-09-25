Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui One Of The World’s Best Actors After Emmy Name | Bollywood
- Kangana Ranaut congratulated Nawazuddin Siddiqui after being nominated for the International Emmy Awards.
UPDATED SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut called Nawazuddin Siddiqui one of the best actors in the world after being nominated for an International Emmy Award. Nawazuddin is nominated in the Best Actor category for Serious Men.
Sharing Nawaz’s photo on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, Congratulations sir. You are certainly one of the best actors in the world. She also added an Earth emoji with her message.
Nawaz had also expressed his gratitude for being nominated in an Instagram post. Wow !!!! #SeriousMen earned me a nomination at the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director #SudhirMishra @sejtherage @bhavesh_mandalia @manujosephsan & last but not least @netflix_in @netflix @iemmys, he wrote.
Read also : Serious Men movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiquis’ new Netflix movie is one of the best of 2020, furious and fabulous
“Working with Sudhir and playing the role of Ayyan Mani in Serious Men was a dream come true for me and the International Emmy nomination is validation of all the hard work we put into the film. I feel honored to portray meaningful stories that are recognized globally – which is now a reality thanks to platforms like Netflix, ”the actor said in a statement.
Serious Men is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Manu Joseph from 2010 by director Sudhir Mishra. He’s an ambitious underachiever who capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame as a genius boy to improve his family’s situation.
Nawaz was pitted against British star David Tennant (Des) as well as actors Roy Nik from Israel (Normali) and Christian Tappan from Colombia (El Robo del Siglo or The Great Heist) in the Best Actor category.
Sushmita Sen’s Disney Hotstar series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani, also placed in the bottom four in the Best Drama Series category. The show is nominated alongside El Presidente of Chile, Israel of Tehran and UK show There She Goes season two.
Vir Das: For India was nominated in the comedy segment with the popular French show Call My Agent, UK’s Motherland: Christmas Special and the Colombian series Promesas de Campana.
The winners of the 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced at an in-person ceremony, to be held in New York City on November 22. Last year, Netflix’s critically acclaimed Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. .
(With PTI inputs)
