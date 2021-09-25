Entertainment
Adams’ floating theater brought entertainment by boat | Reporting
The James Adams Floating Palace Theater has hosted concerts, vaudeville acts, plays and musicals in smaller and remote communities along the East Coast for nearly 30 years. Its ports of call ranged from Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to the Savanna River in Georgia, and included ships from the native waters of the Albemarle and Pamlico Straits.
In 1913, James Adams and his wife, Gertie, both former trapeze artists, paid about $ 8,941 for a timber hauler from Washington, North Carolina, to convert a 128-foot double-decker barge into a floating theater. The barge was towed by tugboat to every port town or town where Adams’ artists performed.
Dubbed a floating palace, the barge contained a 522-seat theater and balcony seating for non-white clients. Thirty-two sleeping compartments accommodated actors and musicians, and it is said that the stagehands slept in the boxes.
In 1914, the Adams, with the help of a director, hired professional actors and actresses and held a smooth opening week in Elizabeth City Harbor. The opening week was a success and led to a first 40-week show boat tour that passed through Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth and Columbia, then north to South Mills and Deep Creek, Va., And beyond.
In 1933, a widow from Maryland, Nina Howard, purchased the showboat and painted it a dazzling scarlet-orange red and added an additional chorus line which she called the Streamlined Stylettes. Unfortunately, the audience for floating theaters has declined due to the ongoing Great Depression and technological advancements such as radio, sound films (talkies), and phonograph recordings.
The James Adams Floating Theater sank at Turners Cut in the Pasquotank River in November 1929. Tragedy struck again in November 1938 when the Floating Palace struck an object in the Roanoke River and sank a second time.
After being repaired at Elizabeth City Iron Works, the James Adams Floating Theater resumed touring. However, only three years later, a fire destroyed the Floating Theater on the Georgias Savannah River. It marked the last encore and the final arc for the last working showboat in the American South.
Come explore our permanent exhibition Our Story Life in the Albemarle and see a model replica of the James Adams Floating Theater. Were open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Barbara Putnam is responsible for operations at the Albemarle Museum.
