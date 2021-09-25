Do not worry! Celebrities end the pandemic

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.

This week:

The best show on TV right now.

Fear not, celebrities are ending the pandemic!

When was the last time you spoke to Margaret Thatcher?

Wow, Nine Perfect Strangers was bad.

Nicole Richies’ birthday has been turned on.

Hollywood saved us from the pandemic. Phew!

It is high time someone said that. I don’t know why it took so long.

We’ve all been here, frolicking through life and stopping to pluck its proverbial daisies, not brave enough to recognize the truth. To say what to say. But now someone has done it.

Eva Longoria, Alyssa Milano, Ciara, and, according to the deadline, dozens of other Hollywood patriots are valiantly calling on world leaders to end the COVID pandemic now.

For anyone unsure of whether or not we should be trying to nip this whole coronavirus story in the bud, Anne Hathaway, Idina Menzel and Richard Gere, who also signed this letter, are unequivocal. Enough is enough, says Debra Messing. If no one else is going to bring it into the world, then she’s: Damn, can’t you make this thing go away already?

To be fair, there are real details in the letter the Bright and the Lionheart signed, which was titled an Open Letter to World Leaders on Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic Now. (An open letter! If only we had thought of this solution sooner.) And to give it due credit, the timing is not as absurd as it has been claimed. The letter coincides with the session of the United Nations General Assembly. Their specific request is to, by mid-2022, make 14 billion doses of vaccine available and immunize 70 percent of the world’s population.

Listen, let’s not crucify noble deeds. It’s not like Malin Akerman, also a signer, texting me and saying: Hey, Kev! Were they all doing this open letter about the desire to end the pandemic. You in it? then I would be like, no I’m good.

But there’s something hilarious about the narcissism inherent in this particular kind of celebrity activism, which is perhaps just the smallest step up in value from last year’s Imagine chant, so much progress as, say, a mouse makes when it sneezes and the force propels its little body forward a bit.

Celebrities want the end of the pandemic? Alright then! Let’s do it!

There is a gross hypocrisy which I think contributes to the mockery the letter receives on social media, where it was viciously roasted this week.

These are the same celebrities who happily walk the Met Gala red carpet, attend the Emmy Awards unmasked, chat about their lives on Ellen, traveling the world to attend film festivals without visa restrictions or quarantine, and doing flash mobs in the middle of the street to a bit about the James Cordens show.

Meanwhile, we still wonder if we just risked our lives going to Targetor, in the golden cage that surrounds Hollywood, are the people you see running around with full PPE in the background of the Met Gala photos. and footage from the Emmy Awards. The standards are very safe so that celebrities and hotties can be very glamorous.

These photos are going to be insane time capsules to look into the millions of years this thing will be over, a pretty damning indictment of our privileges and priorities.

Look, I recognize and I am one of those GREAT that the glamor is back, for the distraction of J. Lo and Ben Affleck looking sexy on red carpets around the world, and for being able to watch a show. of rewards that is not wrong. on Zoom. Hollywood is made for this escape, and it’s awesome!

But that’s also why, as well-intentioned as they are, standing ovations like this one from Hollywood ignites so much exasperation and cynicism. How cute for celebrities to demand that the pandemic end now when it seems like they are the only ones for whom it is already over.

Has anyone spoken to Margaret Thatcher lately?

I had a lot of thoughts on the Emmy Awards, which had some wonderful speeches (other than this one Queen’s Gambit guy who didn’t want to shut up), moments of ecstasy (except for literally everything host Cedric the Entertainer did), and wins to be happy (except for all those who weren’t, you know, not happy). Lucky for you, I’ve written all of these thoughts in this article which you can read right now.

But there are two things that happened before and after the ceremony that I haven’t really stopped to think about.

To begin with, there is strange eyes The work of Karamo Browns hosting the red carpet cover of E !. Nothing says nature heals like losing your mind completely to the futility of Es’ red carpet interviews. At one point, Kathryn Hahn had to explain to Brown that Daniel Craig used an accent in the movie. Knives Out. I’m just thankful to be alive during the golden age of television.

Then there was that moment that needs no comment: after her Emmy win for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The crown, Gillian Anderson was asked by a reporter in the press room if she had spoken with the former PM about the possibility of playing her. Famous, of course, Margaret Thatcher is dead. (look here.)

Nine Perfect Strangers Wow, man.

It’s actually no fun to trash a TV show. When there are so many great series vying for among the, without exaggeration, the over 400 options airing each year, it feels more like a public service to stand up for and celebrate the things that are worthwhile than to use that space for it. talk about why something is wrong.

Having said that, I watched the finale of Nine Perfect Strangers this week, and, my God, that show was bad. So bad I can’t stop thinking about it.

It was no surprise that the final was bad. Nine Perfect Strangers is a case where a series came up, unseen, with tons of buzz. Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman co-starred in a series based on a book by Liane Moriarty, who wrote Big little lies. People were excited! So I checked! It was bad!

In this case, I wrote about it in that same newsletter, because telling people about such an important show seemed like a valuable service, as did trying to figure out what was wrong.

I don’t necessarily understand my compulsion to waste my time, but there was something about Nine Perfect Strangers, as messy as I knew it was, it invested me so much in making it happen.

I think that’s because the show wasn’t bad in the sense that it suffered from the classic characteristics of meanness: terrible performance, absurd plot, or offensive material. The cast was good, especially McCarthy. And, hey, we got to see Manny Jacintos’ butt! But what’s crazy about the story, week after week, is how predictable and, in essence, boring it was.

Aside from a twist involving the character of Regina Halls, it was more eh? stupid that WTF! Exhilarating, it’s a show in which nothing happened, until the last episode of the series included, which exhibited a remarkable lack of intensity for a series that was ostensibly a thriller.

Look, of course no TV is for everyone and it is possible that others have enjoyed this. But at a time when I can find something redeemable in almost anything, I was shocked at the flat line of nothingness that a show that was supposed to be such a huge event turned out to be.

Help I can’t stop watching this

Nicole Richies’ hair caught fire as she blew out the candles on her 40th birthday cake, and Instagram video of the moment is already one of the content I have watched the most times, on repeat, perhaps in my life. (She’s fine. I’m not.)

The Great British Pastry Fair: My buttocks are soaked with impatience. It’s finally back! (Fri on Netflix)

Midnight Mass: A somewhat slow, but ultimately rewarding series about the fact that nothing is scarier than the church. (Fri on Netflix)

Foundation: The adaptation of the sci-fi series by Isaac Asimov is beautifully shot, with the magnificent Lee Pace. (Fri on Apple TV +)

Dear Evan Hansen: A heartwarming musical about an adult man playing a teenage sociopath. (Friday at the cinema)

Starling: A classic case of, so it’s a real movie, eh? (Fri on Netflix)