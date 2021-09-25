‘Chloe’ sold her meme at NFT auction





foundation_app / @ sideeyingchloe The meme is often used to express concern and has made Chloe an internet superstar. A girl who became an internet star when a photo of her went viral sold the meme as a non-fungible token (NFT). In 2013, Chloe and her sister were filmed by their mother telling them they were going to Disneyland. The video has been watched over 20 million times, and Chloe’s hilarious reaction has become a popular meme. The image was purchased by 3F Music, a Dubai-based music production company for 25 Ethereum – a type of cryptocurrency – valued at around 54,000. Chloe’s mother Katie said: “We are very grateful for what he was sold for” “Money is great, but it’s just the fact that we can do it as a family is so much fun.” “We will definitely have a vacation at Walt Disney next year!” she said. Internet Memes NFTs have sold for millions of dollars this year. In February, a Nyan Cat NFT was sold by the creator of the image for 300 Ethereum, valued at over $ 880,000. Katie Clem Chloe is now 10 and says she wants to buy a horse with the money she earns What are non-fungible tokens? Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a type of crypto asset. This means that it is one thing – the asset – that is secured by cryptography – that is, mathematical codes that cannot be broken. It might sound pretty complicated, but it’s not as complex as it first appears! Let’s break it down: you’ve probably heard of the term “Bitcoin” before. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency, which is a digital currency, like money, that can be used to buy and sell goods and services. Likewise, NFTs are completely digital, but there is a big difference between these and other cryptocurrencies you may have heard of. Cryptocurrencies are “fungible”, which simply means that a person is able to exchange a currency like Bitcoin for another completely identical Bitcoin. Both Bitcoins have a value equal to 100%. However, NFTs are described as “non-fungible” which means they cannot be replaced or exchanged for another identical NFT, as each token is entirely unique, similar to a rare collectible card. You can think of the exact same way we look at famous paintings like the Mona Lisa – although there are a lot of copies, there is only one original painting. An NFT is like a digital certificate of authenticity that can be used to prove that a person owns the original digital artwork. Just like the Mona Lisa posters and the original painting, there is also a big price difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/58662885 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos