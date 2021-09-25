WION Exclusive: ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ singer Yohani: In Bollywood, I’d love to work with AR Rahman, Entertainment News

If you have a phone or a TV or both, then your day certainly won’t start until you listen to Yohani Diloka De Silva – who is only called Yohani, socially – “Manike Mage Hithe”. The song, in the Sinhala language, is trending around the world and even Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Priyanka Chopra Jonas hummed the soothing tune.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with WION, Yohani, who is preparing for her tour of India, says the numbers her single has racked up over the past few months have left her more than just out of date. “It’s unreal,” she shares.

Excerpts from our conversation with her:

WION: Your Manike Mage Hithe number is practically everywhere, and there are very few performers who have enjoyed that kind of fan among Bollywood stars. The pressure to outdo yourself could very well leave you overwhelmed. Your thoughts and coping mechanisms?

JOHN: It was a crazy experience. To say it is overwhelming would be an understatement. I am quite humbled by all the love and support. It still seems unreal. My teams – Pettah Effect and Theewra Worldwide – have been with me since day one and they take the pressure off me a lot. They review all collaborations, tours, branding work, etc. I’m spending time with the band and getting ready for the tour. I love the process and look forward to playing live for as many people as possible.

WION: You are probably one of the first international artists to come to India since the pandemic. What was the reaction of your family when you told them about your tour?

JOHN: My parents are very supportive. They are convinced that my team is taking all the necessary safety and security measures. My parents are not from the musical background to help me with music, but they want to get involved in presenting wardrobe ideas, song ideas, etc. I am still their little girl and I love the way they always spoil me.

WION: The song is filled with love and passion. What is your view of relationships in the age of sex and speed dating?

JOHN: This is a very difficult question and it is only my opinion: I believe that love is not something that you find, it is rather something that you work on. It’s like writing a song. There are collaborations, different instruments, a different language, different voices etc. and everyone has to work at it. Relationships are the result of this working bond.

I don’t see anything wrong with speed dating or hooking up. These are all human experiences and if the individuals who do this are satisfied, it is up to them to decide. We shouldn’t have a box that everyone can fit into.

WION: So many versions of your cover have come out and in so many languages. Who is this musician that you would like to hear your song sing? And why?

There are so many. I don’t want to choose a name.

WION: First the viral song, then the India tour. Who is the Bollywood composer of your dreams, and why?

JOHN: I would love to work with AR Rahuman, Sonu Nigam, Arjit Singh, Divine, Bhadshah and the list goes on.