As Halloween approaches, here are some dress code tips from a local expert
At first it looks like an attractive residential structure, but don’t be fooled by this disguise.
A closer look at 122 W. Rensselaer St. reveals its true purpose, one which, as Halloween approaches, will see witches, pirates, and gangsters of all ages climbing its worn stone steps.
Construction housesMB subculture, which features everything from comics and collectibles to masks and quirks. More importantly for people getting ready for Halloween, he sometimes rents and sells costumes.
Upstairs, co-owner Betsy gerhart retains the thousands of costumes she has created over the years, most of them for theater performances.
“My whole second floor is made up of costumes, because I’ve made so many over the years.… I can’t tell you how many because I’ve built so many,” she said.
For example, she has a full set of costumes for “Shrek” and just finished one for a high school production of “The Little Mermaid”.
“But I do a lot of special costumes for Halloween,” she said. “It’s going to start here pretty soon; I already have two little girls who have ordered what they want, and I’m getting started more and more.”
What is popular this year?
It’s too early to say if there will be any special trends this year, but Gerhart is anticipating the clowns and the red cape from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be popular.
For the most part, “most of the same basics” are popular here every year, she said.
“My biggest every time will always be a pirate. Always,” Gerhart said. “But I also have period clothes and most of them are from the 1920s. The 1920s are the greatest. It always is, it always will be. I don’t know why. I think because of the movie. ‘The Great Gatsby’ a few years ago; it made it more popular. And the idea of the gangster, with Al Capone’s relationship with the city, I think that’s why a lot of people are doing it. “
All Halloween ::Haunted attractions, treat hours, events and more
Harry Potter is always in demand, as are fairytale creatures and characters and wicked witches, she said.
“Every year someone dresses like a nun,” she added.
The costumes of the three Sanderson sisters, the witches from the movie “Hocus Pocus”, are also still popular.
She has historical costumes, including old baseball uniforms.
MB Subculture doesn’t rent a lot of superhero costumes; they are too difficult to maintain.
“I wouldn’t have a Batman or anything like that,” Gerharts explained. “I can order them; I don’t wear these things because, like I said, if I rent it, I can’t clean it. It’s one of those things that would cost more. to clean it up than to just throw it away and sell it. “
But a character who first appeared in DC’s Batman comics is a perennial favorite.
“Harley Quinn, she’s ridiculously huge,” Gerhart said. “Everyone dresses like Harley Quinn. In all its forms.”
Gerhart said she made costumes for little girls all the way to adults.
A Heath Ledger style Joker costume is also popular.
“Wear what is comfortable”
The veteran costume designer gave some tips for people planning this year’s Halloween outfit.
Masks: MB Subculture sells full face masks; many of her regular customers collect them, Gerhart said: “The masks are awesome.” But that doesn’t mean they’re the right choice for a Halloween party.
“Most of the time people just like to use the half masks they can take off,” she said. “I always tell people to wear what is comfortable. Don’t make yourself uncomfortable.”
She encourages people to use makeup instead of a mask. As the holidays approach, the store will have more makeup in stock.
“We don’t do a lot of prosthetics, because unless you use professional stuff, those stuff don’t get you hooked; it doesn’t stay very well,” she said.
Wigs: Gerhart said people don’t wear a lot of wigs anymore.
“It’s just that there is so much going on with hair color, you might as well spray it on,” she said. “I don’t do a lot of wigs unless it’s a specialty like Cruella (DeVille), she’s also big this year, because of the movie.”
Again, she said, just wear what’s comfortable.
Disguises: Gerhart said to avoid “anything that’s going to get stuck in something; nothing more annoying than a cloak that’s all over the place.”
This is one of the reasons she doesn’t like wrapped up costumes; capes tend to be loose and hang badly.
“It’s best to wear something nicer that you can wash off,” she said. “Just make sure it doesn’t drag on the floor.”
Need help with a disguise?
Gerhart said she ordered a packaged costume for her collection this year, but ended up taking it apart and repairing it.
“It wasn’t what I would put in here. There were bad edges and everything,” she said. “That’s why I don’t like buying packages. Packages for me, if you want to buy it and throw it away, that’s fine, but I can’t do it. Because 90% of the time it will come back. because a zipper broke or something. “
Usually MB Subculture clients tell Gerhart what costume they have in mind and what size they need.
She goes through the thousands of costumes and pulls out the ones that she thinks might work, then works with the client to create the right look.
Often, it’s about putting all the right pieces together, she said.
“If you want a pirate, I have pants, skirts or blouses or whatever goes with that to make it a complete outfit,” she said.
“I basically go by size and what they’re looking for and then I change them.… I have just about anything,” Gerhart said.
