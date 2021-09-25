While many actors constantly fear cataloging, John Challis, who died at the age of 79, adopted him. On and off stage, he reveled in his longtime role as Herman Terrance Aubrey Boyce, known as Boycie, the shady used car dealer from Peckham, whose character catapulted Challis into as one of the mainstays of John Sullivans’ hugely popular BBC sitcom. , Only fools and horses. A good character actor, who has played a richly diverse role over more than half a century in the business, Challis has never ceased to find extremely flattering that his version of the smoker businessman. cigar with the twang and the mocking-gun laughing machine meant so much to so many people in the world.

Although born in Bristol, the only son of a top civil servant and drama teacher who performed regularly in amateur theater, John Spurley Challis spent his formative years at Tadworth in Surrey. He endured a difficult relationship with his father, who, while constantly critical of his son and reluctant to praise, was never slow to administer corporal punishment. Years later, after her father and mother separated, just as her mother was battling cancer, her father started showing the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease. With his father becoming a danger to himself as well as to others, Challis was forced to have him severed and taken care of.

Trained at Belmont Preparatory School, then as a boarder at Ottershaw School in Surrey, Challis excelled in sports, particularly cricket and football. He left before his A-Levels much to the horror of his father, who told him he should find a good job because he had fallen in love with the theater. Initially, he became a trainee real estate agent, but found the job extremely tedious. A spell as a delivery driver followed. Having responded to an ad in The scene for the Argyle Theater for Youth, he began his acting career touring schools, performing in Pinocchio. Without formal training, he then apprenticed as a member of various repertoire companies.

Challis made her West End stage debut at the Théâtre du Vaudeville in 1965, in Portrait of a queen. The following summer was spent in Stratford, playing a number of minor supporting roles at the Royal Shakespeare Theater, opposite David Warner and Ian Holm. Having become a noted performer of the works of Tom Stoppard, he toured America in 1979 with Macbeth wick, and later that year appeared at the National Theater in On the Razzle. After an appearance in Simple man’s rattle, he returned to the National in 1983 for Rivals. At Christmas he was, for many years, in high demand for pantomime, relishing his various roles as the villain of the play.

After making her television debut in episodes of the BBC soap opera The new comers in 1967, Challis soon found itself in increasing demand. While they are on the wrong side of the law in Dixon’s Dock Green and The Sweeney, between 1972 and 1975 he had a recurring role as Sgt Culshaw in the pioneering BBC crime drama Z cars. In Coronation Street he first played George Naylor, a rowdy football fan arrested alongside Annie Walker when a storefront was smashed, then returned as Detective Constable Roberts. However, it was his appearance as Another Policeman, in an episode of Citizen Smith in 1980, which appealed to writer John Sullivan so much. This eventually led to him playing the role of Boycie in a later creation by Sullivan, Only fools and horses.

Drawing on the ways of a character he knew in the 1970s, Challis first joined the cast of Only fools and horses for the second episode in 1981. Although appearing as a terrible snob, Boycie was never opposed to buying questionable merchandise from Derek Del Boy Trotter, played by (now Sir) David Jason. Actress Sue Holderness, who regularly courted at Nags Head, played alongside him Marlene, his long-suffering wife with a taste for the finer things in life. Together, they had the longest marriage on television, even surpassing Terry and June. Regularly attracting 24 million viewers, the show ran over seven series from 1981 to 1999, with a subsequent series of one-off specials. The actor was extremely popular in Serbia and later obtained honorary citizenship of the country.

Challis and Holderness were then separated in their own sitcom, Green green grass, in which writer John Sullivan transplanted them to a rambling farm in Shropshire where Boycie had been forced to flee to escape retaliation from a few gangsters, taking on the role of a gentleman-farmer who looked down on the locals. Most of the exterior shots used in the series which ran for four sets (and three Christmas specials) between 2005 and 2009 were shot in the 800-year-old former Abbots’ Lodge, Wigmore Abbey, on the northern Herefordshire border / south Shropshire, which Challis had restored with his fourth wife, Carol. His later roles included Captain Peacock in a revival of are you Being Served, Jérémy in Last summer wine, and Monty Staines in ITV comedy Benidorm.

Challiss a great regret involved the Beatles. Although he admitted his preference for the Rolling Stones, they chose him to appear as a bus driver in their made-for-television movie. Magical Mystery Tour (1967). Unfortunately, a conflict over filming dates forced him to turn down the role.

A tireless worker for many and varied charitable causes, always happy to keep in touch with fans, Challis was also an avid gardener, having briefly owned a garden center. Until the disease intervened, he toured regularly with his one-man show, Only Fools and Boycie.

Married four times, he is survived by his fourth wife, Carol.

John Challis, actor and writer, born August 16, 1942, died September 19, 2021