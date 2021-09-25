COVID-19 Booster Shots Ready For Hollywood Residents





LOS ANGELES, CA Older Angelenos, some workers and people who had underlying health issues that exposed them to a severe case of COVID-19 can now receive booster shots in Los Angeles County.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approved booster injections of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, and they became available in Los Angeles County on Friday as part of an aggressive campaign to obtain injections in arms and avoid a fall or a deadly winter wave. Booster shots are only available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Just over one million people in the county had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine by April 1, of which around 420,000 were aged 65 and over, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “Many more were healthcare workers and people at serious risk of serious illness from COVID,” she said.

President Joe Biden, 78, said he plans to get the vaccine immediately. “My post today is: if you have the Pfizer vaccine, you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, March of this year, and you’re over 65, go get the booster,” Biden said. Friday. . “Or, if you have an illness like diabetes, or if you are a frontline worker like a healthcare worker or teacher, you can get a free booster.”

In Los Angeles County, appointments for booster shots can be made through the state’s MyTurn website. Appointments can also be made directly at pharmacies or clinics that offer Pfizer vaccines. The county has 1,300 fixed vaccination sites, as well as 400 mobile clinics. Los Angeles County has the capacity to deliver 130,000 injections per day and is well positioned to meet the demand for booster injections, Ferrer said. The county has already distributed more than 80,000 third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under previous federal guidelines that permitted such injections for people considered to be moderately to severely immunosuppressed by serious health conditions such as cancer or other illnesses that put them at high risk of illness or death from COVID.

The campaign comes as new cases of COVID-19 crept in towards the end of the week in Los Angeles. “As of today (Friday), eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster dose at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine,” the director of public health said. County, Barbara Ferrer, in a statement. “The booster dose provides enhanced protection for people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine six months ago who are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and / or severe illness from COVID. The LA County Immunization Network stands ready to offer boosters today while continuing to prioritize the administration of the first doses to those eligible and not yet vaccinated. “

A CDC advisory group on Thursday recommended booster shots from Pfizer for people 65 and older, people hospitalized in long-term care facilities and people 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions , as well as some people between the ages of 18 and 49 with serious health problems. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky on Friday endorsed the recommendation and expanded it to include people at increased risk of infection due to their profession. “It was a decision to provide rather than deny access,” she said. Recalls have not yet been approved for people who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. While touting the county’s readiness to administer booster shots, Ferrer continued on Thursday to lament the dramatically slowed pace of first-dose vaccinations. She noted that the county had made significant progress since the spring, but added, “There are areas where our rates are still much lower than they need to be, particularly in the northern part of the county.” As of this week, 77% of eligible county residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose and 68% are fully immunized. Of the county’s 10.3 million people, including those still ineligible for injections, 66% have received at least one dose and 59% are fully immunized. The rate of new infections in the county has continued to decline, with the highest rate currently among unvaccinated youth between the ages of 12 and 17. Ferrer noted that vaccinated residents of the same age group have the lowest rate of new infections in the county. Cases among unvaccinated youth peaked in mid-August, around the time schools reopened their campuses, many with mandatory testing programs that increased the number of infections. Ferrer attributed to continued health measures, such as mask wearing requirements and mandatory vaccination or testing requirements for large events, keeping the number of new cases low in the county. She presented figures showing the county’s infection and death rates to be just a fraction of those in Texas and Florida, states that have avoided such infection control measures. “In places where no reasonable action has been taken to reduce the spread of the virus, the Delta strain continues to ruin the future and kill quickly,” Ferrer said. Los Angeles County reported another 32 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, giving the county a total death toll of 25,972. Another 1,571 cases were reported, bringing the total count throughout the pandemic at 1,451,438. According to state figures, there were 956 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals on Friday, up from 991 on Thursday. There were 310 patients in intensive care, up from 314 a day ago. The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in Los Angeles County has declined 23 times over the past 25 days, bringing the number from a summer peak of nearly 1,800. The mobile average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 1.5% on Friday, about the same as Thursday. The mobile average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 1.52% on Thursday, down slightly from 1.7% on Wednesday. City News Service, Patch Staffer Paige Austin, and Associated Press contributed to this report.

