Text2Win Tickets to see “The Rocky Horror Show” presented by The Actor’s Theater of Charlotte

Brad and his fiancée, Janet, innocently go off to visit an old friend, but a thunderstorm and a flat tire force them to seek help at Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter’s castle; a manic genius with an insatiable libido. The night’s misadventures cause Brad and Janet to question everything they thought they knew about love, lust and each other. A frenzied ride with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, this show is all your mom warned you about!

Text “TEMPORAL DISTORTION “ To 31403 before 9 p.m. on Monday, October 4 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see “THE ROCKY SHOW»Presented by the Charlotte Actor’s Theater, MoRA, and Properties of Levine. A winner will receive two tickets for a screening of their choice.

The Rocky Horror Show will take place at The barn at MoRa – A Levine property, near McAlpine Park, October 6 to October 30. The outdoor shows will take place near the historic barn and silos! For more Rocky horror show details, including a special Halloween night on October 31, Click here.

Actor’s Theater of Charlotte presents the official rules for “The Rocky Horror Show” Text Contest

September 22, 2021

1 Winner: One winner will receive 2 tickets to see “The Rocky Horror Show” at The Barn at MoRA (owned by Levine). The winner can choose tickets for any performance available during the duration of the show (total duration October 6 to 30, 2021) (ARV $ 70).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text the phrase “TIME WARP” to 31403 by 9:00 PM on Monday October 4, 2021. The winner will be randomly selected at 9:00 PM and will receive a confirmation SMS explaining how to claim the prize. No prize will be sent by mail.

The registration deadline is Monday, October 4, 2021 at 9 p.m.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified. One winner per household.

Participants will be invited to join the WCCB Text Club, if they are not already members.

Users can opt out of the WCCB Text Club by sending STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: To win, you must be 18 or older and legally reside in North or South Carolina. No employee of the Actor’s Theater of Charlotte, the Social App (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliates, their spouse or immediate family members and / or people living in the same household should each be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins ​​and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any Charlotte Nielsen DMA television or radio station or Charlotte Arbitron’s ADI are not eligible to win. In addition, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest if such participation, in Station’s sole opinion, would compromise or appear to compromise the integrity of the Contest. No person will be eligible to win a contest organized by the Station more than once in a sixty day period. All winners under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to complete a W-9 tax form and sign on behalf of the minor.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parent companies, partners or other suppliers for lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunction that may arise.

VARIOUS:

1) The winners consent to the use of their name, image and / or voice without further compensation for advertising, public relations and promotional purposes of the Station or the Sponsor. By entering the contest, the winner grants the station and the sponsor all rights in perpetuity to broadcast or distribute their name, image and / or voice, in any modified, distorted or modified form performed by the station, in any medium. , including, but not limited to, television broadcasting. , radio and internet, without further compensation.

2) The station and the Sponsor accept no responsibility for any loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the award, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize or entry. in the competition. The winner releases the station and the sponsor, their affiliates and their employees from all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. The frequency of messages varies. Automatically composed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided during registration. Consent is not a condition of purchase. General conditions and privacy policy: www.wccbcharlotte.com.

4) The prize is non-transferable and non-transferable. The prize cannot be replaced by a cash value. The decision of the Station on all matters relating to the Contest, including those not specifically addressed in these rules, will be final. Any prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by another random draw.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any way.

6) Winners will be notified by SMS no later than 10:00 PM on Monday October 4 with instructions on how to claim the prize. Winners must claim their prize by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 or the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be chosen. No prize will be sent by mail. Please do not come to the station unless you are invited to do so.

