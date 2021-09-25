The Hollywood Reporter Honors Top Los Angeles Realtors At First Power Broker Awards





Although LA’s top real estate scene is known for its hyper-competitiveness and even a few long-running feuds, good feeling and camaraderie reigned in Hollywood journalistsfirst Power Broker Awards, presented by The Society Group. Hosted as a private event at Soho House in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, the honors were held in conjunction with the 2021 Magazine List of Hollywood’s 30 Best Real Estate Agents,which honors top sellers in the greater Los Angeles area based on overall transaction volume, MLS-listed sales to Hollywood customers, and media exposure. Many agents on this year’s list attended the frenzied cocktail and dinner, where Sell ​​sunsets Jason Oppenheim and Ads in millions of dollars Douglas Elliman’s Matt Altman engaged in some friendly back-and-forth. We like Hollywood journalist. We love the way they treat agents and their lists are valid and important, Altman said. But we don’t like the way they’re listed alphabetically, Oppenheim added. Because Matt Altman comes first every time! Throughout the night, however, there was also a feeling that LA’s elite agents were all in the same boat. Were the best, said Sally Forster Jones of Compass in accepting the Agent of Historic Architecture award. You are all the best, and knowing each other and being with you, learning from each other and respecting each other has been amazing. Even Fredrik Eklund, star of Million Dollar List and one of America’s best-known real estate agents nationally for his TV presence, was a little stunned at the sight of so many potential LA brokers gathered in one room . He moved to Los Angeles just two years ago. There are so many great, huge personalities that I’ve read about in a lifetime as a foreigner entering LA, so it really was like a family affair, he says. It was like there was friendly competition in this room, and despite all the billions of dollars we sell competitively, it seemed like everyone was really happy to see each other. The story continues Participants included THR Top 30 Agent list makers Juliette Hohnen from Douglas Elliman, Eric Lavey from Sothebys International Realty, Rochelle Atlas Maize from Nourmand & Associates, Cindy Ambuehl and Carl Gambino from Compass, Josh Myler from The Agency and Ikem Chukumerije from The Ikem Company. After dinner and cocktails in a private dining room, brokers filled the seats in Soho House’s private screening room, where the awards were presented for outstanding work in an unprecedented year. (Many agents recently said Hollywood journalist that they have record sales in 2021, as many LA homeowners have sought to relocate to larger locations amid the pandemic.) Kurt Rappaport, co-founder of Westside Estate Agency, won the Celebrity Property Portfolio Award, which honors the agent whose deals for Hollywood elite have made real estate media headlines over the past 12 months. Among its big sales for 2020 and 2021, according to public records, were deals for clients such as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, David Geffen, Jeffrey Katzenberg and WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum. It’s unexpected, he said. We work in a company where we choose who we work with, and sometimes we take that for granted, talk about the difficulty, and that’s a distinct pleasure, and thank you very much. Santiago Arana of The Agency received the Philanthropic Impact Award and, in the presence of his children, gave a touching speech on the nature of giving back. There is nothing more rewarding than helping organizations or people who want to make the world a better place, said Arana, who supports organizations such as Union Rescue Mission, Synergy International School and Give Back Homes, which works with established charitable partners to organize home-building projects around the world. More from DIRT

