A documentary series on Salman Khan from Bollywood?





Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood’s greatest superstars even after three decades since his big screen debut. Her life is the kind that demands a revealing book, biopic, or documentary. In fact, Salman has grabbed the media spotlight pretty much since the start of his Bollywood career – whether it’s his macho appearance, his rumors of dealing with heroines, or his offscreen “Being Human” image. Her 33-year trip to Bollywood will now be starred in a special documentary series that will focus on her life from the start of her career, from lesser-known facts to becoming a superstar, according to a report. The documentary series will be filled with interviews with family members, co-stars, current and former directors and producers, according to leading film portal “Bollywood Hungama”. The makers of documentary series are already in talks with a leading OTT platform to showcase this ambitious project, the portal said. Born as Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan in December 1965, the superstar has appeared in more than 80 films during his 33-year career. He is the third richest Bollywood actor, with an estimated net worth of $ 360 million. In addition to playing a range of popular roles from romantic hero to flashy action star, Salman is also a film producer. Salman began his Bollywood career in 1988, with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. But her real success came a year later after her award-winning performance in romantic blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya. The action thriller Karan Arjun (1995), comedy film Biwi No 1 (1999), and family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) were his other commercial successes. After a brief drop in his career chart in the 2000s, Salman rose to greater stardom in the 2010s playing the lead role in action films like Dabangg (2010), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014) and Sultan (2016). The 55-year-old is also a television presenter and runs a charity, Being Human Foundation. But the bachelor has a dark side too – one of his former girlfriends accused him of abusing her, and he was sentenced to five years in jail in 2018 for killing two black males, one protected antelope species, during a hunting trip. He is currently out on bail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unb.com.bd/m/category/Entertainment/coming-soon-a-documentary-series-on-bollywoods-salman-khan/79425 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos