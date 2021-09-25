Will Smith birthday special: Bollywood movies he would have excelled at





25 Sep 2021, 13:19 Happy Birthday Will Smith! Watching the Bollywood movies he would’ve owned Will Smith is a powerhouse of talent.



There’s not a genre he hasn’t tried without adapting to it, whether it’s a post-apocalyptic action thriller. I’m a legend or fantastic musical adventure Aladdin.



It makes us wonder how easy it would have been to make Bollywood movies of different flavors.



At The prince of Bel-Air The star’s 53rd birthday, let’s explore the possibilities.

“Don”: Take down the bad guys in the meanest way ever The first genre on our list is action, an area in which the Men in black star has excelled for ages.



Our choice is put on (Amitabh Bachchan with that of 1978), where Smith becomes a bad boy who beats up other bad boys and escapes clinch by law enforcement.



Equipped with a sleek look and clean action sequences, Smith would have been a delight.

“Dear Zindagi”: Mr. Smith as Dr. Jug would be epic Gauri Shinde’s 2016 film Dear Zindagi brought us face to face with a new and mature Alia Bhatt, the actor.



But the character of Dr Jug (played by the excellent Shah Rukh Khan) was another gift we can’t thank her enough for.



And, we are sure that the I robot The actor would have been our favorite life guide had he been cast for the role.

“Go Goa Gone”: Smith wearing glasses shooting down zombies? Yes please! During all those years, The pursuit of happiness The actor rose to fame for treating aliens quite effectively on celluloid.



While Bollywood can be a bit lacking in this area, Smith has another interesting action sub-genre to explore here.



And that is the zombies!



Smith’s comedic timing and eccentricity would have helped him slip straight into the character of Saif Ali Khan in Come on Goa is gone.

“Angoor”: double role, family drama, laughter, a lot of confusion As we move forward, we now enter the humor station.



A natural to comedy, Smith would have lapped the classic Angoor (1982).



A story of dual identity and a hilarious amount of confusion, the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer would have perfectly suited the Annie actor.



Given the varied scope, we’ll be waiting for Smith to star in Hindi movies very soon.



Happy Birthday Will Smith!



