"Worse than meatloaf! AFL's pre-game entertainment receives VERY mixed reviews
“Worse than meatloaf! AFL Grand Final pre-game entertainment receives VERY mixed reviews as Australian artists including Eskimo Joe and John Butler perform local covers
The AFL Grand Final brought out local Australian talent for a merry pre-match spectacle.
Abbe May, Baker Boy, John Butler, Stella Donnelly, Vikki Thorn, Donna Simpson, Gina Williams, Guy Ghouse, Eskimo Joe and Colin Hay all commanded the Perth Stadium stage, performing a series of Australian covers.
But not everyone watching at home was impressed, with some calling the musical entertainment “worse than Meatloaf” – referring to American singer Meatloaf who put on a 12-minute performance at the AFL Grand Final 2011.
On stage: The AFL Grand Final brought out local Australian talent for a merry pre-match spectacle. Pictured: Eskimo Joe on stage at Perth Stadium
One person tweeted: “I didn’t think anyone would be worse than Meatloaf, I was wrong”.
Another rang: “Did # AFL really think the horrible pre-game #AFLGF cover groups were somehow an upgrade from Meat Loaf?”
Yet another viewer wrote, “What the hell am I watching? Here, it’s borderline meatloaf.
Locals: The Western Australian band performed covers including the INXS hit Kick
Spectacular! Flames erupted around the group at the end of their performance
Sing it out: Stella Donnelly (pictured) performed another classic, Icehouse’s Great Southern Land
Stars: John Butler has joined Great Southern Land and his own hit, Ocean
Another said: “I don’t know what pre-game entertainment I just accidentally watched, but maybe it was worse than Meatloaf. And that’s a big call! ‘
Others would have preferred the American rocker with a single tweet: ‘Bring back meatloaf’.
Another person watching at the house agreed, “What the fuck is this! Bring the meatloaf ‘.
Whoops ! But not everyone watching at home was impressed, with some calling the musical entertainment “worse than Meatloaf” – referring to American singer Meatloaf (pictured) who put on a widely aired 12-minute performance during the AFL 2011 Grand Final
One person tweeted: “I didn’t think anyone would be worse than Meatloaf, I was wrong”
Someone else agreed: “This pre-game entertainment makes me miss Meatloaf.”
While some were bored and confused by the choice of using covers, others liked the fact that the entertainment was homemade.
“I was successful with the pre-game entertainment,” said one fan, while another added: “It’s good to see that they are only going with Australian talent.”
Happy: While some got bored with the covers, others liked the fact that the entertainment was homemade.
“This is the best entertainment in the AFL Grand Final. Well done!’ a person was proud to say.
Someone else tweeted in agreement: “Cover bands that make great Australian songs. I will have it every year.
Another agreed: “I love the pre-game entertainment … For once the sound rings 100% !!!! I got it right for once”.
Fun: Baker Boy (pictured) presented an animated performance of Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
