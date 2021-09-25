Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan Trolled After Being Hit with Black Water Bottle | Hindi movie news





Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is often clicked around the city, turning heads with her style statements. But this time, the female star is being trolled for something unusual. She was recently banged by shutters carrying a black water bottle. She was seen walking into her own store. Gauri looked absolutely chic and stylish in a camouflage jacket and denim jeans. She completed her look with cool sneakers and sunglasses. But its black water has caught everyone’s attention on social media. Social media users were quick to troll Gauri. One of the users commented: How come they never showed their bottle with normal water, and since the time the black water came in they carry their bottle in their hand and pose ..





while another user wrote, kya tarika hai promotion ka … company ne dimaag lagaya hai. Another user commented, Sab paiso ka chakar h babu bhaiya. Other users were also seen pointing out that she was not wearing a mask.



In the past, celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shruti Haasan and Urvashi Rautela, among others, have also been seen carrying black water bottles. It has several health benefits and it helps people with high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol. Meanwhile, Gauri was recently spotted attending a dinner party at the Manish Malhotras Residence. The party also brought together Malaika, Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. She shared a happy pic on Friday and wrote, Hahaha ..fun night. @ Manishmalhotra05

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/shah-rukh-khans-wife-gauri-khan-trolled-after-she-gets-clicked-with-a-bottle-of-black-water/articleshow/86500914.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos