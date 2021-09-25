Entertainment
More Hollywood? Baker and respect for the media? Browns versus Fields? Hi, terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio With the Chicago Bears and former OSU QB Justin Fields coming to town, Browns fans have plenty of questions:
Hi, Terry: Do the Browns have a better change against a rookie QB at Justin Fields? Caleb Taylor.
Hi, terry: How will the Browns react to another running QB at Justin Fields? Bob Sayler.
Hi, Caleb and Bob: I can’t speak for the Browns, but I’d rather face an aging Andy Dalton than Fields. But Dalton is injured, Fields is in it and the Ohio State product is an elite athlete who can run.
Some quick thoughts:
1. Notice how more and more mobile QBs are starting out in the NFL. The Browns faced Patrick Mahomes and Tyrod Taylor in the first two weeks. Now Champs. It’s a challenge for defensive coordinator Joe Woods, whose team put very little pressure on Taylor or rookie Davis Mills (who replaced injured Taylor) in the 31-21 win over Houston last week.
2. Chicago doesn’t have a strong offensive line. It’s doubtful that they’ll put Fields in a standard pocket and have him stand there and throw. The Browns will be bracing for deployments, RPOs (run / pass options) and short quick passes. The Bears only have one touchdown pass in their two games. Their passing distance (371) is the second lowest in the NFL.
3. Study how Fields played in his first game after replacing injured Dalton in a 20-17 win over the Bengals. He was 6 of 13 for 60 yards. He ran it 10 times for 31 yards. You could tell it was adjusting to the faster speed of the game.
4. This from Profootballfocus (PFF): The Bears are ranked dead last in percentage of passing plays gaining 15 or more yards (3.9%) in two weeks. Fields’ ability to accurately push the ball down and create with his legs will likely increase that number.
5. Let’s see if the Browns can confuse the rookie making his first pro start. Chicago’s offensive line is vulnerable to dropping sacks (six so far). This should be the game for Woods to be more aggressive and creative with his plans. He’s not up against a veteran QB.
Hi, Terry: Why does Rashard Higgins have to wait for injuries and rookie mistakes to enter the game? Is he really the Rodney Dangerfield of receivers? Jim vickers
Hi, Jim: I’ve been a Rashard Higgins fan ever since I met him in the 2016 rookie camp. That’s when he told me, I’m a catch-the-ball type catcher. .
Higgins has always disappointed scouts. He did not offer a Division I (despite a successful high school career in Dallas) until the end of his senior season. It came from the state of Colorado, where he broke several school reception records.
He was the fourth wide receiver drafted in 2016 by the Browns. Before him, Ricardo Louis, Corey Coleman and Jordan Payton. He was the 172nd overall pick. Higgins is not fast, not incredibly athletic. He’s been a free agent twice, no other team, but Cleveland even made a serious offer for him. He signed a $ 2.4 million deal with the Browns, according to overthecap.com. So it’s not just a Cleveland affair, the NFL underestimates Higgins.
But he can catch the ball. Last season, he caught 37 passes for an average of 16.2 yards and dropped off. He played after Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz have more sizzle, but Higgins is reliable. This will be seen during the season.
PS: he was in the field for 43 shots last week, but the Browns only threw him twice.
Hi, Terry: How does Baker Mayfield get the media’s respect for his work? Will it only come with a ring? It seems that if your name isn’t Mahomes, the media has no interest in discussing the qualities of a QB in an honest context. Jason Laurianti.
Hi, Jason: There is the media and there is the national media. I think fans are paying too much attention to how the national media view their team, especially in medium and small markets. Northeast Ohio media and fans (and Browns fans everywhere) spend a lot more time watching Mayfield than some of the national talking heads on the big networks.
Guess what? Mahomes is better than Baker … and everyone. But Baker has improved to the point where he’s a good QB, probably in the top 10. Most fans here know and appreciate him. The good news is that he’s only played 20 games (counting the playoffs) under Kevin Stefanski. By the way, their overall record is 13-7.
I truly believe that the best is yet to come. Go with your eyes. Believe the media people who follow the team. Don’t listen to all the noise.
Hi, Terry: Can we expect to see Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb on the pitch together for a few coins? Evan Belfiore.
Hi, Eva: I doubt it, at least not before an important game at the end of the season or perhaps the playoffs. The coaching staff like the idea of keeping both backs cool. Now it’s a 17-game longer season then hopefully the playoffs. Chubb missed four games with a knee problem last year. Keep them both healthy and then see what happens in January.
Hi, Terry: Do you expect the Browns to extend Denzel Wards’ contract during the season? He burned himself several times last week. I wonder if they are waiting to see how he behaves. Jack Berney.
Hey Jack: I tend to agree with you on the wait and see approach. But it also gives the Browns time to see how Ward physically resists, because he misses about four games a year with injuries. They can make him an extension offer next summer, like they did with Chubb a few months ago.
