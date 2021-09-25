Entertainment
Treefort Music Festival Rocks On With Strict Pandemic Guidelines – The Daily Utah Chronicle
After more than a year of waiting, Treefort Music Festival is finally back in Boise, Idaho. With company pandemic restrictions as Idaho hospitals become more and more outdated Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Treefort has gone out of its way to try to make this year’s festival safe and enjoyable.
The Forts
Almost a decade old, Treefort is now about more than just music. The festivities have become increasingly vibrant, with this year’s event being a large-scale art and culture festival. Alefort, Artfort, Comedyfort, Dragfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, Skatefort and Yogafort are unique festivals within Treefort that have their own goals outside of music. The various forts are gaining ground and carving out a place for themselves nationally, which helps put Boise on the map.
Music
Local groups, Boise, like Built to overthrow and local artist Jewel of yesterday to larger groups like Japanese breakfast, this year’s festival lineup is one of the best in recent years.
Musical entertainment ranges from indie rock and hip hop to folk and even classical piano. There really is something here for everyone and more shows than you could ever possibly put on. For this reason, it might make more sense for festival goers to purchase individual tickets to shows rather than a pass that gives you access to everything.
With over 400 tapes and more than 50 sitesIt’s easy to get overwhelmed with planning your week in Boise. The Treefort Music Fest app provides the perfect solution for this, allowing you to search for places, get information about events, and even create a schedule for yourself.
Even without the app, navigating the festival is relatively easy. An abundance of volunteers and a relatively small downtown area made the festival experience easy and accessible.
Art
Dancers, sculptors, painters, performers and creators have made Artfort unforgettable this year. Boise isn’t well known for his art scene, but he definitely should be. Permanent sites like The alley of the monsters helps show the true creative colors of Boises and talented local artists work hard to create a community here for the creators.
With strong roots in Boise and global social media following, prolific mixed media artist Ashley Dreyfus is a huge highlight at this year Artfort. His colorful, alter-ego depictions of funky human figures can be found on a permanent exhibit lining the walls of downtown Boise.
As previously mentioned, the Freak Alley Gallery is a must-see not only for Treefort, but anytime you are in Boise. For almost 20 years, hundreds of graffiti artists and wall artists have collaborated on Freak Alley to make it the incredible and vibrant space it is today. Each year it grows and changes alongside the city and has become a beloved emblem of local art in the city.
Precautions in the event of a pandemic
The organizers of Treefort have gone to great lengths to define hygiene and safety instructions for the event. Beyond national and local regulations, participants must produce proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to access events.
The festival has provided easy-to-use online portals for downloading this information and finding resources on event protocols, and even gives free beer to those who wish to be vaccinated in Treefort.
Many expressed concerns that Treefort and events like the Boise State football game, which hosted around 36,000 fans, will only exacerbate the current health problems in the state. The effect of hosting major events like these will be felt in the coming weeks, but it’s clear that people are ready and willing to make the transition in person despite the risks.
Treefort will host events until September 26. Tickets and other information can be found on the festival site.
