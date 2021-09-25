‘Little Love Burger’ to open in former Diablo Burger Convention spot soon





Loaded hot dogs, milkshakes, breakfast sandwiches and of course, burgers In the past, the Good oak bar which reopens on Wednesday October 20, shared kitchens with a burger restaurant, and now a new familiar neighbor is moving in right next door. Steps from the Rialto Theater, Little love burger also hosts its grand opening at 312 E. Congress St. on Wednesday, October 20. The new catering concept of Loveblock Partners, who is the group behind Good Oak Bar, HUB Restaurant & Creamery, and Playground bar and lounge, put some intention behind the name Little Love Burger. They wanted to replicate the feeling that comes from sitting around a table, enjoying good company, and eating a good burger. “This is the love we feel,” said Nick fox from Loveblock partners. “We’re like, everyone needs a little love right now. It was so obvious that it is what it should be. “ Little Love Burger takes over the place that previously housed Diablo Burger and will continue to share the kitchen with the neighboring Good Oak Bar serving a menu that includes chicken sandwiches, loaded hot dogs and specialty burgers. “We’re being asked why did we do a burger spot in the first place,” Fox said. “We all remember being a child around a table or a bench in a park with family or friends and you know it in this experience. You know you are discovering this burger, laughing and having a great time. So we really wanted to tap into and create this special place where everyone can get together, have a pre-show burger at Rialto, have a quick breakfast sandwich or a burrito before work, or, you know, possibly pay a visit. to the family and grab some milkshakes and explore downtown. You read correctly. Little Love Burger will serve milkshakes and they will be made with Ice HUB, too much. On top of that, they’ll maintain a rotating list of craft beers from local brewers, draft wines, plant-based meat substitutes, and gluten-free options for sandwiches and burgers. One of the signature burgers is the BarBQutie with Swiss and cheddar cheeses, smoked bacon, marinated red onion and barbecue sauce. Also, do not neglect items other than the executive chef Griffin armstrong puts the finishing touches, like the Hot and heavy with HUB Pastrami, aged Swiss cheese, spicy coleslaw and Gulden’s mustard. “So Griffin came over from HUB where he was a deputy,” Fox said. “It’s a pretty special year with HUB turning 10 and now we’re kind of passing the torch to the new generation of young chefs. Griffin will be the executive chef of a Little Love Burger and the Good Oak Bar. “Who doesn’t love a good, juicy burger? Said Executive Chef Griffin Armstrong. “Burgers are so easy to understand, a dish and an experience that so many people have loved since their childhood. Burgers provide that real convenience as with some of our other favorites like loaded hot dogs. “ Loaded hot dogs, you ask? Some of the items you can expect to find on the menu include a Sonora dog with grilled jalapeo aioli, then the I Heart NY Hot Dog with sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard and caramelized onions. Also, like what was mentioned earlier, they will be adding chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos to the menu, and even a kids’ menu. Stay tuned for more information as the official opening date approaches. Little Love Burger is located at 312 E. Congress St. Keep up to date with the latest news by following them on Facebook Where Instagram.

