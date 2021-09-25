Celebration keeps history alive – Pomeroy Daily Sentinel

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Gallia County hosted its 158th Emancipation Day celebration last weekend, noting the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which declared the freedom of all those held in slavery.

The county had previously been recognized as the longest-running, continuous event celebrating historic legislation in the country. For the organizers, it’s just about keeping history alive.

“I think a lot of times people tend to forget,” said Andrew Gilmore, chairman of the emancipation committee. “After so many years of not celebrating our freedom, not celebrating the fact that once we were slaves and by Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, it set us free to the point that when we started in 1863, there was a celebration. ”

Gilmore said it was an honor to continue this tradition of celebration.

“Even the black soldiers came back from [the] Civil War to be celebrated here in County Gallia, ”said Gilmore. “We have kept it, our fathers and our ancestors have kept it since 1863 and we think it is quite an honor and we are very proud of the fact that we have put it in place consecutively for 158 years.”

Gilmore said that Juneteenth was originally thought to be the longest similar celebration, but news of the declaration did not reach Texas until two years later, in 1865.

“We started in 1863, which it was really, Gallia County was the first and the last in Texas, Juneteenth was the last, it was kind of like bookends. Emancipation being the first and they haven’t heard from Texas before [two] years later, ”Gilmore said.

Every year Saturday is Children’s Day with various activities for children to participate in and Sunday is more of a church service with guest speakers in the afternoon.

Reenactments and various historical activities help children deepen the story, according to Gilmore.

“I think they’re learning a bit of their history,” Gilmore said. now and by actually seeing Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth, people re-enacting these characters, they can become our heroes.

Not only do kids of all ages get a glimpse into U.S. history, conversations begin, Gilmore said.

“Kids are curious anyway, their minds understand everything and I think it’s good for them Black and White,” Gilmore said.

Saturday’s entertainment included special music from The Unit Band WV, Lawrence R. Greene and Company – African Drums and Dances, a re-enactment of the United States’ Colored Troops of the Fifth Regiment and various children’s television characters and activities.

Sunday celebrated with a church service with special music from Paint Creek Praise Team and Angela Young, a sermon by Reverend Calvin Minnis, Corinth Missionary Baptist Church and keynote speaker Michael Davis, recreation manager for the Ohio Department of Corrections .

Gilmore said this event would not be possible without the support of the community.

“I just appreciate the support that our local sponsors, the people, the businesses and the newspaper, and the Gallia County Commissioners and the Town Commissioners, they have all supported this very well over the years,” said Gilmore. “I have been doing this for 22 years as president and they support us every year. I’m just proud of our community.

This year’s event was dedicated to former members of the Emancipation Council, Luella Henry and Bill Jackson, who have passed away since the last event. In addition, the late Gerald Smith and Clyde Evans were also recognized as people heavily involved in the events of emancipation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 celebration has taken place virtually.

Lawrence R. Greene and Company began when Greene moved to Athens and learned that African American history was declining in the region. Greene and Company are pictured performing a number of plays for visitors celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation. River Valley High School performs a selection of music at the early morning opening of the Emancipation Proclamation celebration. Civil War reenactors enjoy the performance of The Unit Band WV, of Charleston, W.Va .. The Charleston, W.Va. Unit Band WV performs as a special guest in celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation. Lawrence R. Greene and Company performs a number of pieces of African music and shares information about the history of the pieces of music. Girl and Boy Scouts and Civil War troops lead the flag raising call during the celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation. A history room has been fitted out with various artifacts, photographs and newspaper clippings over the years. Saturday was Children’s Day in celebration of the County of Gallia Emancipation Proclamation. There were various activities throughout the day, including horseback riding from the stand at Maple Hill Farm. Rockin ‘Reggie offers music and entertainment throughout the afternoon for the kids, including a limbo competition. Tents have been set up with Civil War reenactments and Civil War period pieces. Visitors were able to see people in period clothing, but also see artifacts and a timeline of the Emancipation Proclamation, June 17, and other significant events leading up to the end of the Civil War. The celebration of the County of Gallia’s Emancipation Proclamation begins with the raising of the flag by the Scouts and “Civil War Troops” as the River Valley High School Band performs selected music.

