Harsh Vardhan and his meticulous journey from music to Bollywood





Harsh Vardhan Raizada the super talented and meticulous producer, composer and former Indian music DJ is based in Moradabad Uttar Pradesh, India. The virtuoso perfectly masters several musical genres such as Trap & Hiphop, Dubstep, Deep House, Progressive House, Club Dance, Electronic & Tribal House, Future House, Tropical à Moombahton & Experimental. Talented Indian music producer Harsh Vardhan Raizada was born on May 26, 1988. Coming from a family that worked for the government, it was not easy for Harsh Vardhan Raizada to pursue his interest in music. Like any other Indian family, his father wanted him to become a civil servant, but things turned out differently with Harsh Vardhan. He built his passion for music by building a small studio at home and producing remixes and rehearsals. After that he joined the Soundideaz Academy for the Mixing and Mastering Engineering course in Mumbai, but for some reason he left. After coming to Mumbai, he completed his first project in 2018, which was “Jhoot Bolna Paap Hai” by Ankit Tiwari & Meet Bros. He had the opportunity to work closely with Ankit Tiwari and many other artists. Thus, it was associated with a music label like Speed ​​Records, Zee Music Company, etc. After being the official remix artist of mirchi 98.3 radio, Harsh Vardhan Raizada has produced and programmed Bollywood movies, songs, singles and TV series. It has also been associated with a different web series for music production. His single Jhoot Bolna Paap Hai by Ankit Tiwari, Meet Bros & Ali Quli Mirza in 2018 was a super success which paved the way for many opportunities for Harsh Vardhan. Other famous tracks are “Dil Dariyan” from the movie “Prassthanam” (Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff) by Sanjay Dutt & Manyata Dutt Production. He attracted attention when he released his single as a music producer and also the track he produced for the title track of the mythological TV show “Star Plus” “NAMAH” and another with Puneet Dixit in 2019 and “Apna Time Bhi Ayega TV Show” Title of Zee Tv, Bey Pinjira Soulful Remix of Ankit Tiwari, Ankit Tiwari Lofi Mashup, Phir Na Milein Kabhi Remix of Ankit Tiwari, Kal Raat Maine Sapna from Abu Malik Etc. Harsh Vardhan had the golden opportunity to work with several singers, composers such as Ankit Tiwari, Abu Malik, Ali quli Mirza and Puneet Dixit. He also worked as an underground music producer. Working on many future projects, the dedicated musical artist is the budding big name in bollywood.

