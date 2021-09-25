Bollywood has baffled Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh Films pending release but Maharashtra will not open theaters

By Joginder Tuteja





The country is returning to normal and Maharashtra, which was one of the worst affected states until a few weeks ago, is also returning to normal operating mode. However, the entertainment industry continues to suffer with the state government still allowing theaters to open. Even though almost all the other establishments are now operational again and even schools are expected to open soon, the cinemas are still closed.

This is something that has baffled the Bollywood industry because there is a huge ripple effect that is being felt at the box office and in the business of associates. The kind of response that Bell Bottom, Chehre and Thalaivii, the films that braved the current situation, showed that Maharashtra remains a part of making the Bollywood business work. Bell Bottom took a risk, then Chehre followed suit. However, looking at the response, Thalaivii decided to get to OTT early to get the most out of the moolah. Results? Multiplexes did not release the Hindi version and the result was here to be seen. Before others start to follow suit where they start completely ignoring theatrical business (Shiddat, Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, Chhorii have already announced their plans), theaters must open, and now.

Ultimately, it’s about the viewer’s call to decide whether or not they want to go to theaters. As it stands, there would initially be a 50% occupancy rule. Then it would take time for some sort of normalcy to return. Therefore, one can only expect near-optimal activity in about a month. If the industry is to make big gains around Diwali, theaters must open now. For the sake of the lakhs who are directly or indirectly tied to Bollywood and whose livelihoods depend on theatrical activities, let’s hope the decision would be made in, at most, a week.

For some time, greats like Sooryavanshi by Akshay Kumar and ’83 by Ranveer Singh have been waiting to see the light of day. These are the tentpole movies that could have easily given in to the temptation of the OTT premiere last year, but then they waited. Then, of course, there’s a full-fledged mass movie Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham that aims to revive the one-screen activity. Ditto for Maidaan by Ajay Devgn and Shamshera by Ranbir Kapoor who are biggies waiting to be unleashed. These are all ready movies waiting for a green signal to come in and hit hard. Madhavan’s Rocketery is not just a pan-Indian film, but has pan-international appeal that can transcend borders to reach audiences around the world.

Plus, believe it or not, there are at least 50 other films that are ready with their censored cut and just waiting to hit theaters. A big outing across the country and emerging as a great success will also open the doors to so many more. All it takes is for Maharashtra to grant them that space, then leave the merits of the films coupled with the public interest in venturing out of their homes to do the rest.

It is indeed the need of the hour.

Just in: The government of Maharashtra has just given assurances that theaters will reopen in the state from October 22.

